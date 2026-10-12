Vijay Deverakonda is all praise for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay after meeting him with Rashmika Mandanna: ‘Had the most beautiful time’

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who also happen to be husband and wife, recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Vijay, and it looks like the meeting left quite an impression on the Telugu star. Vijay shared pictures from their visit on social media, along with a note about how warmly the CM welcomed them despite having had a long day. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who also happen to be husband and wife, recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actor Thalapathy Vijay.

Vijay Deverakonda shares his experience of meeting Thalapathy Vijay Vijay Deverakonda had nothing but praise for Vijay after spending time with him. Sharing pictures from their meeting, the actor spoke about the conversations they had and how the Chief Minister made them feel at home.

“Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir,” he wrote. “Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world.”

He ended his note by expressing his affection and respect for the Tamil star. “One meeting and sir is already a favourite ❤️ Until next time, My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda :)”. The pictures show the actors sharing a relaxed moment, with one capturing Vijay embracing Thalapathy Vijay.