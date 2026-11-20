Dhanush wants to make his sons proud so he can demand the same in return; reveals they flew down from Anirudh Ravichander’s wedding for him
Dhanush's sons Yatra and Linga often accompany him to public events. The family was recently spotted together at an awards show.
Actor Dhanush’s sons Yatra and Linga have often been by his side at key public events, including a recent award show. At the event, the father and sons expressed their mutual appreciation, with the latter struggling to pick their father's favourite films. Dhanush even joked that he aims to make his sons proud so he can demand the same in return someday.
Dhanush’s reason for making sons proud
At an awards ceremony by CNN-News18, Dhanush’s sons Yatra and Linga were asked to name their favourite films of their father. Both stated that it was difficult to choose, stating that they adore him. “They are very shy, like me. Whatever I do, I do just to make these two boys proud. Because in the future, I will expect these two boys to make me proud. So, I might as well make them proud today. So that I can demand that out of them,” joked Dhanush.
“It’s just really lame to say I love them because every father does. But still, I love you, Yatra and Linga. I just wanted them here, and luckily, they were abroad somewhere, and they flew down just to be here for this. Because it’s so important to us. They’ll be ten times bigger than me,” added the actor, revealing that they flew down from Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya Maran’s wedding to be with him.
Rajinikanth’s family vacations in Greece after wedding
Deep Dive
Anirudh and Kaviya married in Greece on November 11 and have since flown back to Chennai. But his uncle, Rajinikanth, and the family, including daughters Soundarya and Dhanush’s ex-wife Aishwarya, stayed back with the kids.
“What amazing memories we’ve made in Athens! Soaking up every moment of this lovely family getaway,” wrote Soundarya, posting pictures of Rajinikanth with the grandkids. Aishwarya also posted pictures of Yatra with Rajinikanth, and another of Linga with his arm around her shoulder.
Dhanush and Anirudh have been frequent collaborators since the composer’s debut with 3 in 2012, which starred the actor and was directed by Aishwarya. Their last collaboration was Thiruchitrambalam in 2022, the same year Dhanush and Aishwarya announced their separation. The actor did not attend the composer’s wedding.
Dhanush’s most recent film is OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. It also stars Mammootty and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, hitting screens today (Friday). The actor has a yet-to-be-titled film with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu lined up, as well as a film with Tamizh Murugan directed by Vetrimaaran.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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