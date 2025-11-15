Dhanush calls love an ‘overrated emotion’ after divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Watch

At the trailer launch of Aanand L Rai’s Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein in Mumbai, lead actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon were asked about their opinion on love. While the two seemed hesitant to answer at first, Dhanush called love an ‘overrated emotion’ after his divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth last year. Here’s what he said. Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were married from 2004 to 2024.

Dhanush calls love an ‘overrated emotion’

At the event, Dhanush and Kriti were asked for their opinion on love. When Kriti pointed at Dhanush, he seemed hesitant to answer and later said, “I don’t know.” When someone joked that the actor was ‘too young’ to explain it, he responded, “I think it’s just another overrated emotion.” People at the event seemed surprised by that, responding with oohs and aahs. Kriti then joked that she doesn’t think his character in the film, Shankar, agrees with him. “I already said (I am) nothing like Shankar,” he replied.

Dhanush’s divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Dhanush married Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's elder daughter, on November 18, 2004. Their two sons, Yatra and Linga, were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. After weeks of rumours, the couple confirmed on January 14, 2022, via a statement that they were separated. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate,” they wrote. They were granted a divorce on November 27, 2024.

Recent work

Dhanush kicked off this year by starring in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual Kuberaa with Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh as his co-stars. He recently directed, produced and starred in Idli Kadai, which also stars Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay. Tere Ishk Mein will be released in theatres on November 28. Dhanush also has a yet-to-be-titled film with Vignesh Raja, in addition to an Ilaiyaraaja biopic, lined up.