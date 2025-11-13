Kriti Sanon noticed this change in Katrina Kaif after she started dating Vicky Kaushal

Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal, who were the guests on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, shared a few anecdotes about his wife-actor Katrina Kaif. During the latest episode, Vicky shared an anecdote about when Katrina Kaif fell in love with a Punjabi song and recorded a video of herself singing it. She was, however, given a warning by Vicky. Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon spoke about Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal shares an incident when he, Katrina Kaif fell in love with a Punjabi song

On the show, Vicky said, "I love Punjabi music, I listen to a lot of Punjabi music. Once we (he and Katrina) were travelling, this was before we got married. There was one Punjabi song I was tripping on. I was loving that Punjabi song. She also started enjoying it...Then she very cutely made a video of singing that song in Punjabi. She was like, 'I'm going to sing this song.' She thought it was a romantic song."

Vicky then warned her, saying that the song had gangster vibes--had lyrics about killing and weapons. "She said, 'Please don't sing this in front of anyone. This isn't the right song'."

Kriti Sanon shares change she noticed in Katrina after she started dating Vicky

On the topic of songs, Kriti Sanon shared another anecdote. "We used to work out in the same gym, me and Katrina. And when she started dating you, suddenly, her playlist changed. Suddenly, her playlist had Punjabi music. I looked at her and said, 'This is your playlist?!' Because those were definitely not the songs she was listening to before. She was like, 'Yeah, I like it. I can update you'."

About Vicky and Katrina

Vicky and Katrina dated for several years before tying the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. On November 7, this year, they welcomed their first son.

About Vicky, Katrina, Kriti's films

Fans will see Vicky next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Billed as an "epic saga", it also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release in theatres in 2026. Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas in 2024.

Kriti will star with Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 28. Tere Ishk Mein is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.