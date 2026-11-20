Aravind was spotted leaving a theatre when a man could be heard complaining about not getting Dolby tickets. When the producer asked him what the issue was, he and a few others pointed out that his theatres were keeping tickets blocked till a few minutes before screening for all major releases. Aravind immediately took out his phone and said, “Wait, let me call my staff.”

Producer-distributor Allu Aravind recently received complaints from customers about a ticketing issue at his Allu Cinemas theatres in Hyderabad. As he exited a theatre, he received complaints about the way tickets were being rolled out. He called his team on the spot to take their feedback into consideration, and videos of the call have now been circulating online.

He then seemed to video-call his team, pointing the camera at the people complaining and asking them to explain the issue. When they hesitated, Aravind said, “No, please tell us what the issue is.” When the people present there complained that, except for the bottom four rows, his theatre management was blocking all tickets and releasing them if they weren’t blocked a few minutes before the film’s screening, he said, “I will take control of this. Except for two rows, I will ask them to release it all to the public.”

While some videos don’t mention which theatres they were talking about, one X (formerly Twitter) user who was present for the interaction wrote, “Expressed our angst on @AlluCinemas to Allu Aravind. #AkasamLoOkaTara.”