‘Vijay Deverakonda is such a good man’: Ranabaali producer makes open appeal not to troll his lead; asks people to get rid of ‘negativity’ in heart
Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers openly requested trolls to stop focusing on Vijay Deverakonda at an event for Ranabaali.
Rahul Sankrityan’s Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali is releasing in theatres on October 16. The film’s team released the trailer a week ahead of the period actioner’s release. While giving his speech, producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers made an open appeal to trolls not to attack his film’s lead. He also called Vijay a good man and urged trolls to remove ‘negativity’ from their hearts.
Ranabaali producer asks trolls not to attack Vijay Deverakonda
At the trailer launch of Ranabaali, Ravi openly addressed trolls and said, “I have a small request. I have known Vijay for close to a decade now. He has an extraordinary character and is an extraordinary person. I like him a lot; he’s a very nice person and quite soft. But I see people spreading negative propaganda on social media, no matter what he does. I am requesting all of you. He is such a good man. Why do you need to do this? See his effort instead. If you don’t like a film, you’re allowed to have an opinion.”
“I recently saw a handle questioning who would watch a story about the struggles during British colonial rule. We haven’t even released the trailer, but you’ve already started,” he chided them, adding, “As someone who’s seen him up close, let me tell you. He is a really good person; I’ve never seen him talk ill about anyone or care about any of this. He doesn’t have a world beyond his role and cinema. Whatever negativity you have against him in your heart, please get rid of it.”
Deep Dive
Ravi further pleaded with trolls to start thinking about Vijay in a positive way, saying, “Please, from this film, think positively about him and view the film in the same vein. You’ll definitely feel like I’m right.”
Vijay Deverakonda about trolls
Vijay, on the other hand, seemed in no mood to plead with anyone. When he was asked about the trolling he and Rashmika Mandanna face on social media, he brushed it off, saying, “On social media, people are trolling PM Modi, superstar Rajinikanth…On Gandhi Jayanthi, I even saw people relentlessly trolling Mahatma Gandhi. Now, should I and Rashmika care about these trolls?”
He also later spoke about the clash with Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, which is releasing on October 15. Vijay called the hate against him ‘manufactured’ and ‘paid’, claiming that those who pay trolls will replace them with AI soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.