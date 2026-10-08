Ranabaali trailer: Vijay Deverakonda vows to save his village from British-made famine; gets playful with Rashmika Mandanna. Watch
Ranabaali trailer: Rahul Sankirityan's film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, and Arnold Vosloo. Take a look.
Ranabaali trailer: The trailer of Rahul Sankrityan’s Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali was dropped on Thursday evening. The 3-minute-56-second trailer, which stars Arnold Vosloo as the antagonist, tells the story of a British-manufactured famine in South India. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda slams trolls claiming they'd rather watch Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 over his Ranabaali: ‘They're paid, it's manufactured hate’)
Ranabaali trailer out
The trailer begins with a folk performance celebrating the legacy of Ranabaali of Singanamala Hill. In a folktale, it’s narrated that a woman gave birth to him in a cave years ago. It’s soon prophesied that he has greatness in his destiny. The village he stays in is asked to work for the Britishers in exchange for wages, but they are instead ill-treated.
In the middle of it all, Ranabaali wonders why the British have any control over the village in the first place. He’s married to Jayamma, who’s been asked by her mother-in-law to provide an heir soon. But the playful moments in his life are few and far between, with a famine looming over the village. Ranabaali takes it upon himself to save his people from calamity.
The trailer ends with a tease of a Kantara, Pushpa, and Karuppu-style moment for Vijay in the upcoming film. “Stories preserved through generations, living on in folklore. Now, we bring them to the BIGGEST SCREENS across THE WORLD. The history that shaped us. The Indian men we descend from. A story that deserves to be told right. This October 16th - RANABAALI,” wrote the makers while releasing the trailer.
“Who gave the makers permission to cook this hard? Ranabaali is looking like a problem nobody asked for, but everyone wants,” wrote one excited fan reacting to the trailer. “10000000% blockbuster. Mark my words,” wrote another. “Seatedddd,” wrote one fan with crying emojis, and another commented, “Comeback Isthunaam Antheyyy (We’re gonna give a comeback).”
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sakrityan, who previously worked with Vijay in Taxiwaala. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series and has music by Ajay-Atul. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on October 16, clashing with Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.
Vijay stars in the film as the titular character while Rashmika plays his wife Jayamma. Arnold plays the antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector. Ranabaali is set in 19th-century South India during the 1870s famine under British colonial rule. The main conflict follows a warrior named Ranabaali who rises up to protect his village against British oppression.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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