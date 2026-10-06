Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali makers deny applying for ticket price hike: ‘Film will release at standard ticket prices’

Over the past few days, reports have been circulating that Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna 's upcoming film Ranabaali , had applied for a ₹50 hike in ticket prices across Andhra Pradesh. However, the production house has now dismissed the reports and clarified that it has not sought any ticket price hike for the film.

The production house's statement read, "There have been reports that we have applied for ticket price hikes in Andhra Pradesh for #Ranabaali. We would like to clarify that these reports are completely false. We have not applied for any ticket price hikes in either of the Telugu States."

On Monday, Mythri Movie Makers took to X to address the reports and called them "completely false". The production house clarified that it had not applied for an increase in ticket prices in either of the Telugu states.

Mythri Movie Makers also assured audiences that Ranabaali will be released with standard ticket prices. The production house added, "#Ranabaali will release at standard ticket prices, and we are confident that audiences will have a great cinematic experience this festive season."

The clarification comes at a time when ticket pricing remains a sensitive issue in the Telugu states. Andhra Pradesh has strict regulations on theatrical ticket prices, with any hike requiring government approval. The issue has been a long-standing point of contention in the Telugu film industry, with producers and exhibitors arguing that the pricing caps make it difficult to recover rising production and distribution costs

About Ranabaali Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama set against a historical backdrop spanning 1854 to 1878. The film centres on resistance and features a story rooted in regional history and folklore. It marks Vijay and Rashmika's third collaboration after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).

The film is also their first release together following their marriage in February 2026. Their pairing in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade had received a strong response from audiences, making their reunion one of the talking points around Ranabaali.

The teaser of Ranabaali was released in September and gave audiences a glimpse of the film's setting and action. Sharing the teaser on social media, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “They buried the story. They erased the name. They erased their sins. But they could never bury his RAGE. Folklore and History will never forget. RANABAALI. THE SAVAGE’S OATH.”

Vijay also shared the teaser with his fans and wrote, “#NeverForget The Men who came as guests and stayed as oppressors. The Men in our villages, who decided to draw blood. 'The Savage's Oath'.”

Vijay Deverakonda on Ranabaali's difficult shoot Vijay has previously spoken about the physical challenges he faced while shooting for Ranabaali. The actor revealed that he went through a gruelling 20-day schedule in an environment filled with turmeric and vibhuti, or sacred ash. According to Vijay, the conditions affected his lungs and left him dealing with breathing difficulties even after the shoot.

The actor has also spoken about the historical and folklore elements that influenced the film. He said that the story draws from regional folklore and legendary figures, including those associated with Kadakal Bobbili, who fought against colonial austerity and grain export policies during the famine of the 1870s. Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16.