Vijay Deverakonda slams trolls claiming they'd rather watch Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 over his Ranabaali: ‘They're paid, it's manufactured hate’
Rahul Sankrityan's Vijay Deverakonda- and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali is releasing in theatres on October 16, clashing with Jailer 2.
The trailer for Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, was released on Thursday afternoon. Before the launch, the actor spoke to the press in Hyderabad and answered a few questions. When asked about the ‘hate’ he receives online, Vijay reacted strongly, wondering whether he must change himself to please trolls. He also brought up the clash with Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. (Also Read: Ranabaali trailer: Vijay Deverakonda vows to save his village from British-made famine; gets playful with Rashmika Mandanna. Watch)
Vijay Deverakonda questions if he must change himself for trolls
Vijay reacted strongly when asked about the trolling he faces online. He gave a pause before asking, “Should I stop because someone thinks my dreams and hard work are unnecessary? Should I start acting because someone thinks my honesty comes off as arrogance? Should I step back because someone thinks my self-confidence comes across as pride? If they cannot digest my journey, must I sit at home?” The actor then added, “I won’t change; they’re the ones who need to. I wish people concentrated on bettering themselves for their families. I enjoy success stories a lot.”
Calls out ‘manufactured hate’ over Ranabaali vs Jailer 2
Vijay then stated that whatever he faces online isn’t even ‘hate’ because he believes trolls are being ‘paid’ to target him. “First of all, we can’t even call it hate. Because 90% of it is manufactured. There’s a batch that drops Reels at a time that they’d rather watch Jailer 2 over Ranabaali, despite it being a Telugu film,” he said, addressing the chatter around the clash with Jailer 2. He also added, “People can have opinions, but if you see the same opinion everywhere, it’s manufactured. What they must understand is that the attacks they’re paid for today, AI will do tomorrow. No one can stop it. The person paying them will stop.”
Vijay also questioned why social media isn’t being used for betterment, saying, “Use social media to promote and better things. What is the point of using it to bring down someone? But that’s the world we live in, what to do?”
About Ranabaali and Jailer 2
Jailer 2 and Ranabaali are releasing just a day apart, on October 15 and 16. Both films will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi, though they’re originally Tamil and Telugu, respectively. Expectations are high on both films, and it remains to be seen how they fare at the box office. Jailer 2 is a sequel to Nelson’s 2023 hit Jailer. Rahul and Vijay previously worked together in the 2018 film Taxiwaala.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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