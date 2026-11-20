Cyrus Broacha changes his mind about Farah Khan's cook Dileep after calling him ‘fraud’, touches his feet
Cyrus Broacha said he called Dileep irritating and overrated during a podcast because guest Shantanu Anam kept praising Farah Khan’s cook.
In a previous podcast episode, Cyrus Broacha called Farah Khan's cook, Dileep, a ‘fraud’ and even admitted that he did not like him. However, over a month after the episode was released, Cyrus has now welcomed both Farah and Dileep to his home as part of the filmmaker's YouTube vlog.
Cyrus reacts to his comments about Dileep
Farah released the vlog on Friday, showing her and Dileep arriving at Cyrus' home. Before entering Cyrus' home, Farah declares, “I will show him. Cyrus, you said you don't like Dileep. Only I can say that; nobody else can.” Cyrus then welcomes both Farah and Dileep to his home. He hugs Farah, then touches Dileep's feet before hugging him too. He then hugs Dileep and asks him how he is doing.
Farah reveals that Dileep was ‘heartbroken’ after hearing Cyrus' comments, which is why he even cooked mutton for him and brought it along. Trying to defend himself, Cyrus jokingly says, “This happened because of AI. I didn't say anything,” before winking at the camera.
Later, Cyrus explains his earlier comments about Dileep. He says that during his podcast, his guest, comedian Shantanu Anam, kept praising Dileep, which eventually bored him and prompted him to make those remarks.
What did Cyrus Broacha say about Dileep?
Cyrus was joined by comedian, actor and improviser Shantanu on his YouTube talk show, Cyrus Says. During their conversation, Cyrus called Dileep irritating and said, “I don't like that guy. He irritates me. He is like acting all the time now. The first couple of times he was nice; otherwise, he looks like a fraud to me. I think Farah feeds him the lines and then he says whatever he wants. Sometimes I feel his heart is not in it. He is overrated.”
Shantanu, however, came to Dileep's defence, saying, “You are the only person in the world who doesn't like Dileep. Dileep is lovable and sweet.”
In an earlier vlog with Farah, Dileep had spoken about his struggles and revealed that he began working in Delhi for just ₹300. He also shared that his starting salary at Farah's house was ₹20,000. Farah has said that although he initially earned ₹20,000, his salary has increased significantly over time, particularly following the success of her YouTube channel. She also mentioned that Dilip receives additional pay for their YouTube vlogs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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