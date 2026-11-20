In a previous podcast episode, Cyrus Broacha called Farah Khan's cook, Dileep, a ‘fraud’ and even admitted that he did not like him. However, over a month after the episode was released, Cyrus has now welcomed both Farah and Dileep to his home as part of the filmmaker's YouTube vlog. Farah Khan visited Cyrus Broacha's home as part of her YouTube vlog.

Cyrus reacts to his comments about Dileep Farah released the vlog on Friday, showing her and Dileep arriving at Cyrus' home. Before entering Cyrus' home, Farah declares, “I will show him. Cyrus, you said you don't like Dileep. Only I can say that; nobody else can.” Cyrus then welcomes both Farah and Dileep to his home. He hugs Farah, then touches Dileep's feet before hugging him too. He then hugs Dileep and asks him how he is doing.

Farah reveals that Dileep was ‘heartbroken’ after hearing Cyrus' comments, which is why he even cooked mutton for him and brought it along. Trying to defend himself, Cyrus jokingly says, “This happened because of AI. I didn't say anything,” before winking at the camera.

Later, Cyrus explains his earlier comments about Dileep. He says that during his podcast, his guest, comedian Shantanu Anam, kept praising Dileep, which eventually bored him and prompted him to make those remarks.