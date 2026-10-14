Rashmika Mandanna adopts 400 families after playing Jayamma in Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali: ‘If this could influence you’

Rashmika Mandanna is awaiting the release of her film Ranabaali, her first film with husband Vijay Deverakonda since their marriage. Recently, the actor shared that playing Jayamma in the film, which draws inspiration from one of the darkest chapters in India's history – the devastating Famine of 1876-78 – inspired her to adopt 400 families and provide them with groceries. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from Ranabaali.

‘If this could influence you’ Rashmika took to Instagram to share that she had adopted 400 families and would provide them with groceries for three months, helping them save money and use it to plan their futures better.

She also shared a video of her team distributing ration kits to the families. She wrote, “There is something in the characters you play that influence you.. A lot of you keep asking are there any similarities between Jayamma and me and my answer is yes - and this is one of them.. this has always been me and this is also her.. and I would always keep doing things like this for all the love that you give me.. but always kept this under the wraps cz I thought if I knew and just my team knew and just a bunch of us knew.. it was enough.. but now I am opening up about this because I am thinking.. if this could influence you lovelies out there to do anything like this.. I would be happy. ❤️ So hence I thought why not start now.. with this!.”