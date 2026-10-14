Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda chemistry and gorgeous traditional attire steal the show during Ranabaali promotions

She paired the saree with an equally elegant deep-red blouse featuring delicate gold-zari embroidery on the bodice and sleeves. A square neckline, full-length churidar sleeves, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit rounded out the design elements.

Rashmika Mandanna wore an elegant saree to promote her upcoming 19th-century period action drama. She chose an ivory silk drape featuring intricate gold-thread embroidery beautifully stitched on the scalloped borders. The actor wore the six yards in a traditional style, with neatly done pleats at the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder at a floor-grazing length.

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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended an event in Hyderabad on the evening of October 13 to promote their upcoming 19th-century period action drama, Ranabaali. The couple wore traditional ensembles for the occasion. Let's decode the looks:

Rashmika accessorised the ensemble with a statement gold choker necklace, matching earrings, and rings. Lastly, she chose to tie her hair in a braided bun, and for the glam, she opted for smoky eyes, feathered brows, a brown lip shade, rouged cheeks, and mascara-coated lashes.

Vijay complemented his wife in a cream-and-ivory look. He wore a white silk kurta with pulled-back sleeves and a tailored fit, paired with matching pants. A cream-coloured bandhgala jacket elevated the simple look. It features ornate gold buttons, a sleeveless design, a fitted silhouette, and a sculpted fit that hugs the actor's frame.

About Ranabaali Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, presented by T-Series Films. The film is set in the 19th century and explores the famine caused by colonial rule in India. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist in the film, which will hit screens on October 16.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda This is not the first time Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together. They previously worked together on two other films, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Now, they are reuniting for their third project, Ranabaali.

Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple first met in 2018 on the sets of their Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam. They starred together again in Dear Comrade (2019) and grew close as best friends before their relationship turned romantic. They got quietly engaged on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad.