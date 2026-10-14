Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda chemistry and gorgeous traditional attire steal the show during Ranabaali promotions
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended an event in Hyderabad to promote Ranabaali. She wore an ivory silk saree, Vijay opted for a desi white look.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda attended an event in Hyderabad on the evening of October 13 to promote their upcoming 19th-century period action drama, Ranabaali. The couple wore traditional ensembles for the occasion. Let's decode the looks:
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What did Rashmika, Vijay wear to Ranabaali event
Rashmika Mandanna wore an elegant saree to promote her upcoming 19th-century period action drama. She chose an ivory silk drape featuring intricate gold-thread embroidery beautifully stitched on the scalloped borders. The actor wore the six yards in a traditional style, with neatly done pleats at the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder at a floor-grazing length.
She paired the saree with an equally elegant deep-red blouse featuring delicate gold-zari embroidery on the bodice and sleeves. A square neckline, full-length churidar sleeves, a cropped hem, and a tailored fit rounded out the design elements.
Rashmika accessorised the ensemble with a statement gold choker necklace, matching earrings, and rings. Lastly, she chose to tie her hair in a braided bun, and for the glam, she opted for smoky eyes, feathered brows, a brown lip shade, rouged cheeks, and mascara-coated lashes.
Vijay complemented his wife in a cream-and-ivory look. He wore a white silk kurta with pulled-back sleeves and a tailored fit, paired with matching pants. A cream-coloured bandhgala jacket elevated the simple look. It features ornate gold buttons, a sleeveless design, a fitted silhouette, and a sculpted fit that hugs the actor's frame.
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, presented by T-Series Films. The film is set in the 19th century and explores the famine caused by colonial rule in India. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist in the film, which will hit screens on October 16.
About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
This is not the first time Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have worked together. They previously worked together on two other films, Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Now, they are reuniting for their third project, Ranabaali.
Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple first met in 2018 on the sets of their Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam. They starred together again in Dear Comrade (2019) and grew close as best friends before their relationship turned romantic. They got quietly engaged on October 3, 2025, in Hyderabad.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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