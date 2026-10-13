Twinkle Khanna stuns in an embellished kaftan and a Serpenti diamond necklace at Bvlgari’s Diwali event in Jaipur
Twinkle Khanna attended Bvlgari’s Diwali event in Jaipur wearing an embroidered kaftan and Serpenti jewels. The event unveiled an installation by Doyel Joshi.
Italian luxury goods label Bvlgari just turned 4,500 clay pieces into a stunning light installation ahead of the festival of lights. Called ‘Passing The Light’, the event took place in Jaipur and was attended by celebrities, including Twinkle Khanna. She shared the photos from the event with the caption, “This Diwali #PassingtheLight with @bvlgari. An artistic ode to India.”
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What did Twinkle Khanna wear
Twinkle chose a kaftan dress for the Bvlgari Diwali event. The ensemble, with its intricate embroidery and relaxed fit, mixes elegance with comfort. It features a plunging V neckline, full-length sleeves with slits on the cuffs, thigh-high slits on the sides of the dress, and a flowy silhouette.
The golden beige fabric features intricate shimmering beaded embroidery done all over the ensemble. Hand-embellished hem and cuffs add a detailed intricacy to the ensemble. The lightweight, expensive fabric adds to the beauty of the look.
The styling
Twinkle styled the ensemble with an eye-catching Serpenti necklace by the Italian luxury maison. It is decked with diamonds, an emerald stone, and delicate gold detailing. She paired the statement neckpiece with Serpenti diamond earrings, a matching diamond ring, gold peep-toe heels, and a gold mini handbag.
Lastly, she chose to leave her tresses loose in a side parting and styled them with soft waves and well-defined curls. Feathered rows, glossy pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.
About the event
Passing The Light is a Diwali installation by contemporary artist Doyel Joshi comprising 4,500 hand-sculpted terracotta elements inspired by the maison’s iconic Serpenti.
Bringing together traditional artisans, contemporary art, and the symbolism of the diya, the project opens a broader conversation about cultural appreciation, craftsmanship, and the responsibility that comes with drawing inspiration from another culture.
On October 11, Bvlgari unveiled the project and shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Bvlgari unveils Passing the Light, a collaboration with artist Doyel Joshi, the kumhar community, and local craftswomen in celebration of Diwali. Created from 4,500 hand-sculpted terracotta elements inspired by traditional diyas, the artwork celebrates the knowledge, rituals and inherited skills passed from one artisan to the next: a transmission of craft that finds its counterpart in Bvlgari’s own ateliers, where techniques are handed down from one generation of goldsmiths to the next.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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