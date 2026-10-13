Twinkle Khanna stuns in an embellished kaftan and a Serpenti diamond necklace at Bvlgari’s Diwali event in Jaipur

The golden beige fabric features intricate shimmering beaded embroidery done all over the ensemble. Hand-embellished hem and cuffs add a detailed intricacy to the ensemble. The lightweight, expensive fabric adds to the beauty of the look.

Twinkle chose a kaftan dress for the Bvlgari Diwali event. The ensemble, with its intricate embroidery and relaxed fit, mixes elegance with comfort. It features a plunging V neckline, full-length sleeves with slits on the cuffs, thigh-high slits on the sides of the dress, and a flowy silhouette.

Italian luxury goods label Bvlgari just turned 4,500 clay pieces into a stunning light installation ahead of the festival of lights. Called ‘Passing The Light’, the event took place in Jaipur and was attended by celebrities, including Twinkle Khanna . She shared the photos from the event with the caption, “This Diwali #PassingtheLight with @bvlgari. An artistic ode to India.”

The styling Twinkle styled the ensemble with an eye-catching Serpenti necklace by the Italian luxury maison. It is decked with diamonds, an emerald stone, and delicate gold detailing. She paired the statement neckpiece with Serpenti diamond earrings, a matching diamond ring, gold peep-toe heels, and a gold mini handbag.

Lastly, she chose to leave her tresses loose in a side parting and styled them with soft waves and well-defined curls. Feathered rows, glossy pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam.

About the event Passing The Light is a Diwali installation by contemporary artist Doyel Joshi comprising 4,500 hand-sculpted terracotta elements inspired by the maison’s iconic Serpenti.

Bringing together traditional artisans, contemporary art, and the symbolism of the diya, the project opens a broader conversation about cultural appreciation, craftsmanship, and the responsibility that comes with drawing inspiration from another culture.

On October 11, Bvlgari unveiled the project and shared a video on Instagram with the caption, “Bvlgari unveils Passing the Light, a collaboration with artist Doyel Joshi, the kumhar community, and local craftswomen in celebration of Diwali. Created from 4,500 hand-sculpted terracotta elements inspired by traditional diyas, the artwork celebrates the knowledge, rituals and inherited skills passed from one artisan to the next: a transmission of craft that finds its counterpart in Bvlgari’s own ateliers, where techniques are handed down from one generation of goldsmiths to the next.”