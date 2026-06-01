Dua Lipa, Callum Turner marry in London: And the bride wore white Schiaparelli skirt suit with bold Bvlgari necklace

Dua Lipa is married! In a move that perfectly marries rock-and-roll history with avant-garde couture, the Levitating singer and actor Callum Turner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on May 31. Also read | Dua Lipa and Callum Turner get married: A complete timeline of their relationship If their legal ceremony was this stylish, we can't wait to see Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's actual wedding looks. (Pic: Ray Collins)

Following in the footsteps of icons like Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, the couple chose a venue synonymous with British cool. However, it was Dua Lipa’s sartorial nod to a different icon — Bianca Jagger — that had the fashion world and fans buzzing.

Dua Lipa's wedding look in Schiaparelli Dua Lipa, a known connoisseur of the archives, bypassed the traditional white gown for a bespoke Schiaparelli white skirt suit designed by Daniel Roseberry. The ensemble was a masterclass in bridal with an edge – a tailored ivory cady jacket featuring gold bijoux buttons, adding a surrealist touch to the sharp silhouette.

A matching asymmetric midi skirt offered a modern, architectural fluidity as she descended the town hall steps. Dua leaned into the 1970s aesthetic with a wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat lined in gold leaf, sheer white gloves, and a high-octane Bulgari Serpenti necklace made of white gold and diamonds. She completed the look with matching white pointed Christian Louboutin pumps.