Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Princess Karam of Kapurthala, muse behind Schiaparelli saree collection and named among world’s most beautiful women

    Princess Karam of Kapurthala inspired Schiaparelli's 1935 collection. Known for her stunning style, she was a fashion icon of the 1920s and 30s.

    Updated on: Jan 31, 2026 3:55 PM IST
    By Krishna Pallavi Priya
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Indian heritage and fashion have long inspired the international luxury fashion houses to create masterpieces. Maharani Sita Devi of Kapurthala, also known as Princess Karam, was one such inspiration.

    Maharani Sita Devi of Kapurthala, the Pearl of India, was also known as Princess Karam. (Instagram/House of Tuhina)
    Maharani Sita Devi of Kapurthala, the Pearl of India, was also known as Princess Karam. (Instagram/House of Tuhina)

    Also Read | A look at Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur's exquisite diamond, ruby and pearl necklaces: Where are they now

    Dressed in sarees, stunning gowns and opulent jewels, Princess Karam was known as the Pearl of India in the fashion circles of Paris, New York, and London during the 1920s and 30s. In fact, Elsa Schiaparelli, the Italian couturier who founded the house of Schiaparelli in Paris in 1927, was so dazzled by her beauty that she designed a collection inspired by her Indian sarees.

    Princess Karam of Kapurthala and Schiaparelli

    Princess Karam of Kapurthala, who was also named one of Vogue's World's Most Beautiful Women, became a muse for Elsa Schiaparelli during the summer of 1934, when she arrived in Paris in a saree, according to Vogue.

    Later, in 1935, Schiaparelli did a collection of evening gowns titled ‘Stop, Look and Listen’, made with draped fabrics that circled the body. The entire collection was constructed around Princess Karam's personal style. Years later, Isha Ambani wore a Schiaparelli saree designed by the house's creative director, Daniel Roseberry.

    On being the source for Schiaparelli's design, Princess Karam had then said, “I was thrilled to see that some of the dressmakers were actually inspired for their new models this year by some of the sarees I wore in the summer of 1934.

    Princess Karam: An icon

    Princess Karam created ripples in the fashion community with her impeccable style. At 19, she was named the ‘secular goddess’ by Vogue, and at 22, Look Magazine named her one of the five best-dressed women in the world.

    She was even mentioned in Vogue Paris’ April 1935 issue as the catalyst of the season’s grand couture, with a picture of her dressed in a Schiaparelli taffeta coat threaded with gold, silk gloves, and a headdress.

    Her personal collection would range from French couture pieces by Madeleine Vionnet, Jeanne Paquin, Coco Chanel, Jeanne Lavin, Mainbocher, and Madame Gres, complemented by Cartier and Boucheron jewels.

    • Krishna Pallavi Priya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Krishna Pallavi Priya

      A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

    Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
    News/Lifestyle/Fashion/Princess Karam Of Kapurthala, Muse Behind Schiaparelli Saree Collection And Named Among World’s Most Beautiful Women
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes