Emily Blunt stuns in red Schiaparelli dress with daring cutouts at Governors Awards. See pics

Emily Blunt showed up at the 16th Governors Awards and made a fashion statement. Emily stepped into the Los Angeles event on November 16 in a deep red Schiaparelli satin gown that claimed the moment. The gown had a one-shoulder cut and a sort of layered, sculpted look that gave it shape without much effort. What made everyone pause was the sheer V-shaped panel running low from the hips into the thighs. It was sharp, and it pushed Schiaparelli’s usual elegance somewhere a little more daring. Emily Blunt stuns in a striking Schiaparelli gown at the Governors Awards.(AFP)

She kept everything else in the same lane. A small red clutch. Her auburn hair was slicked down into a low bun, very clean. Diamond teardrop earrings just caught enough light to make sense, but not steal attention. Makeup stayed soft and minimal.

The comments section was lit with the usual fire. Someone wrote, “Her style,” another said, “She’s always beautiful”, and one person pretty much summed up the vibe with, “Emily Blunt ateeeeeee.”

A familiar face on the carpet

According to Parade, Emily was not alone there. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined her for some photos. He wore a navy suit with an undershirt unbuttoned halfway down, giving a look at his chest tattoos. The duo has built an easy rhythm over their last few projects - Jungle Cruise and now The Smashing Machine, and it showed.

Meanwhile, Emily's husband, John Krasinski, was not there. Parade explained he's tied up in New York shooting the next season of Jack Ryan. Blunt’s schedule is packed, too. Parade notes she has six projects lined up, but fans seem laser-focused on one: the Devil Wears Prada sequel with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. And yes, she is teaming with Johnson again for the next Jungle Cruise, already in early development.

