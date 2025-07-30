Emily Blunt channels her inner Madonna in first look from Devil Wears Prada 2 — and she's a redhead!

Emily Blunt is back! Emily Blunt returns to the Devil Wears Prada world for sequel — and the red hair is GIVING!(Photos: X, Instagram)

And how!

When a proper big banner sequel for 2006 cult classic The Devil Wears Prada was confirmed back in May, we could have bet our bottom dollar on the fact that Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly were going to steal the show. The film kicked into production earlier this month and while everyone believed the scale and 2-decade long wait for the film were sign enough of the proceedings (especially the looks) being guarded to death...that doesn't seem to be a case at all.

The marketing team seems to be on an overdrive of delivering instant gratification to the public, a new drop making its way to the internet every single day. It started with Andy, debuting her business casz style with a touch of Gen Z, footage of her running around New York still as flustered as the first film, giving us an IRL vibe check.

Then came Miranda in her layered bob, sleek trench and intimidating 1000-yard stare. An absolute win, no notes. Shortly after, Stanley Tucci's Nigel was spotted dressed dapper, as he always did, really upping the knob on nostalgia.

But, Emily seems to have taken the cake, baker and the whole bakery. A crisp Dior shirt with a pinstriped Jean Paul Gaultier power suit cinched in with a Wiederhoeft bustier, and a sleep sour red long bob. That's it. That's the look. And we fear it ate — not just in general, but the others' too.

Emily Blunt is THAT girl as she returns to The Devil Wears Prada universe(Photos: X)

Now coming to the plot, what's going on? There's a shot of Miranda and Emily entering separate cars that has really got the internet guessing. While there are clips of Andy running around after Miranda, pretty much like the first film, it seems like Emily isn't Miranda's errand girl anymore. As a matter of fact, this shot is giving nemesis energy. Take a look.

Are Miranda and Emily at odds in The Devil Wears Prada sequel?(Photo: X)

Besides the OGs reprising their roles, The Devil Wears Prada sequel has also cast Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, BJ Novak and Pauline Chalamet in undisclosed roles. Kenneth Branagh has been cast as Miranda's husband with Patrick Bremmall being brought in to play Andy's boyfriend.

The film is eyeing a May Day release next year.