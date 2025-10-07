What Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt's tight hug in Milan tells us about The Devil Wears Prada sequel plot!

Oh the warmth is radiating through our screens! Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt hug it out in Milan during the Devil Wears Prada 2 shoot (Photos: X)

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt filming for The Devil Wears Prada sequel is already old news. But their respective characters Andrea 'Andy' Sachs and Emily Charlton hugging it out in the fashion capital of Milan? Well, that's letting something seemingly interesting about the plot.

Dressed in what appeared to be chic autumn ensembles, Anne and Emily are all smiles as they collapse in a giggling hug, across the photos doing the rounds of the internet. So does this mean Andy and Emily have made up in the sequel? To refresh your memory, their respective characters ended their unique little equation on a bitter note as Andy took up Emily's Paris stint beside Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly. So, will the sequel see all being well between the two? It's definitely looking a lot like it!

First glimpses and public shots aside, there's already A LOT that's just been out there when it comes to the rapid progress being made on the Devil Wears Prada sequel. Be it Patrick Brammall playing Andy's brand new love interest, Kenneth Branagh being brought in to play Miranda's husband, Sydney Sweeney holding a cameo or the myriad other tidbits swelling the internet — fans were genuinely fearing catching on to the whole script just via reels. But this Andy-Emily update? No one's complaining!