Tue, Sept 30, 2025
'Good Lord, we’re screwed': Even Emily Blunt is shocked at AI actress Tilly Norwood; warns producers ‘don't do that’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Published on: Sept 30, 2025 09:45 am IST

Emily Blunt expressed concern over AI-generated actors like Tilly Norwood, warning Hollywood agencies against adopting AI technology.

Is actor Emily Blunt worried for the future of actors? She has warned Hollywood agencies not to go the AI-route after being told about an AI-generated actor Tilly Norwood.

Emily Blunt is shocked and 'terrified' about how real the AI-generated actor Tilly Norwood looks.
Emily Blunt is shocked and 'terrified' about how real the AI-generated actor Tilly Norwood looks.

She was on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast when she was made aware of the advancements AI image and video generation had made. She was shown a news report about Tilly and she said, “Does it disappoint me? I don’t know how to quite answer it, other than to say how terrifying this is."

On being shown an image of Tilly, she exclaimed, “No, are you serious? That’s an AI? Good Lord, we’re screwed. That is really, really scary, Come on, agencies, don’t do that. Please stop. Please stop taking away our human connection.” When the interviewer told Emily that the creators behind Tilly are hoping to make her the next Scarlett Johansson, she said, "but we have Scarlett Johansson.”

About Tilly Norwood

At Zurich Summit, Eline Van der Velden introduced Tilly Norwood, the debut creation of Xicoia, an AI talent studio born from her company Particle6. She noted other studios are exploring comparable projects, with further announcements anticipated soon. Tilly's videos are being shared online, with many asking the studio behind her to stop the experiment.

The Instagram page for Tilly shared a few clips of her and wrote, “In 20 seconds I fought monsters, fled explosions, sold you a car, and nearly won an Oscar. All in a day’s work… literally! Find yourself an actress who can do it all. (hi 👋) so, which tilly are you today.”

Not everyone is on board the idea though. “Not real. Should be reported for being AI. You’ve never even taken an acting class LOL,” wrote a person. “Much like the process creating these generic slip clips with no audio, this “virtual performer” lack a soul. Show me an actual scene that impresses me with Filmmaking“ and “performance” all AI generated not carrots dangled by a tech company to get funding for vaporware,” said another.

Emily Blunt is currently promoting her next movie, The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson. It releases October 3.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
