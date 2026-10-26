Rashmika Mandanna dismisses criticism of Vijay Deverakonda after Koffee With Karan backlash, says people are ‘blinded’ by their narratives

Rashmika began by saying that she rarely responds to public opinion because everyone is entitled to their own views. However, the reaction to their interview left her feeling that people were more interested in finding someone to blame than understanding what the couple had actually said. She explained that the conversation was never about how many times someone had to propose or how long it took for them to decide to get married.

The actor opened up about why Vijay wanted time to think about their future before marriage, how they arrived at their decision together, and why she refuses to let strangers dictate what their relationship should look like. She also hit back at people dragging her family into the discussion, saying that their comments had crossed the line from concern to bullying.

Rashmika Mandanna has had enough of the chatter around her relationship with husband Vijay Deverakonda . After their recent interview on Koffee With Karan season 9 sparked a debate online, with several people questioning their relationship and calling Vijay ‘misogynistic’, the actor has spoken up. In a long social media post, Rashmika said that people were drawing conclusions about their relationship without understanding what had actually happened between them.

Rashmika addressed those who had been commenting on their marriage, saying the reaction to their interview had left her taken aback. She acknowledged that people were entitled to their opinions but felt the criticism had turned into something more personal. "But the current frenzy over our interview feels less like people having opinions and more like an angry mob looking for someone to vent at," she wrote. “We've been bombarded with opinions, comments and unsolicited advice on all our profiles, mine and yours, unnecessarily. The conviction with which people came at us genuinely shook me a little. I was like, WHAT THE FK IS GOING ON?”

She also pointed out that marriage was never about a grand proposal, a ring or a dramatic moment. What mattered to them was the life they wanted to build together. Making her stand clear, she wrote, "And we chose US."

Rashmika said she knew what she wanted, while Vijay preferred to think through the practical aspects before making such a big decision. She saw no problem with that difference, explaining that she tends to follow her heart while he approaches things more thoughtfully. For her, their different ways of looking at life are what make them work as a couple.

Rashmika on being in love with Vijay Deverakonda Clearing up the discussion around Vijay's comments, Rashmika explained that their decision to get married came after giving themselves enough time to understand each other. For them, it was about being certain of their future together, not about how romantic or grand their journey to marriage appeared to others.

"The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows... this was what we wanted and the right time for it. And we did. We chose each other," she stated.

Rashmika said their personalities are different, with her being more guided by her emotions and Vijay taking a more measured approach. She believes those differences are part of what makes their relationship work. She also pointed out that marriage was never about a proposal or a ring for them. What mattered was the decision to share their lives and build a future together. She added, "For us, marriage was never about a proposal, getting down on one knee or putting a ring on a finger. That's the decorative part. For us, it was about building a life and a future together."

She spoke about Vijay as the person she wants to share the ordinary days with, raise children with and grow old with: “If I'm not IN LOVE with the man I'm marrying, then why in the world would I marry him?” She added that she would happily marry him all over again, even after they have already tied the knot. To her, that is what being in love should feel like, and she sees no reason to tone down her feelings to make other people comfortable.

She also reminded people that both she and Vijay had built their careers through their own choices and hard work. Their decision to get married was theirs to make, and she said they would continue to stand by it regardless of what others thought. She went onto say, “We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults... And we chose US. We will keep choosing each other, again and again, until the end. If our love doesn't fit your imagination of what love should look like, that's okay, no?”

Rashmika says Vijay stood by her when life got difficult The actor also responded to women who had sent her messages offering relationship advice, including those who had urged her to leave Vijay. While she understood that some people might have been concerned about her, Rashmika said they did not know what the couple had been through together. "I wish some of you had been there a couple of years ago, when things were really, really hard. You weren't there. HE WAS and HE IS even right now," she stated.

Rashmika said Vijay had been there for her when she needed him and continues to support her. She questioned why people were choosing to believe online speculation, edited videos and assumptions over what she was saying about her own life. She added, "And the fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet than believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy."

The actor went on to describe the small, personal moments that have shaped her relationship with Vijay. Whether she is unwell, dealing with anxiety or simply having a difficult day, she said he is the person who shows up for her. "When I snap a bone, you aren't there. He is. “When my stomach hurts every month, you aren't there. He is. When I wake up in the middle of the night with anxiety, you aren't there. He is. And when I feel low, I need advice, I need protection, I need comfort, I need support you aren't or weren't there. He has,” she wrote.

She said she wants a partner who supports her, celebrates her achievements and makes her feel safe and loved. She also said she is in a happier place than ever and hopes that people can see it in her work and in the way she lives her life. “Right now, I am the happiest I have ever been. And I hope you can see that in my face, in the joy I've felt since getting married, in my performances, in my films, and simply in the way I live my life,” she added.

She summed up how she feels about her life at present, saying, “I am happy. I am content. I am blessed.”