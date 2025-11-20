Why is Alia Bhatt missing from Dining With the Kapoors? Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain reveals reason

The seldom-seen side of the Kapoor family will be on display in the new Netflix show, Dining With the Kapoors. The show features all the Kapoors - from Ranbir, Kareena, and Karisma to Neetu, Randhir, and Armaan and Aadar, meeting for a family dinner, featuring some unfiltered conversations. Alia Bhatt is not a part of Dining with the Kapoors, a Netflix special on the Kapoor family.

Armaan Jain opens up on Alia Bhatt's absence

When the trailer for the show dropped, fans noted that while Kareena Kapoor’s husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, was a part of the show, Alia Bhatt, who is married to Ranbir Kapoor, was not. Many speculated about the reason. Now Armaan Jain, the show’s creator, has addressed his sister-in-law’s absence.

Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Rishi and Randhir Kapoor’s sister. This makes him Kareena, Karisma, and Ranbir’s first cousin. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama about Alia’s absence from the show, he said, “She had prior commitments to shoot. I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, ‘work is worship.’”

Dining with the Kapoors director talks about the Kapoor family

Dining With the Kapoors was conceptualised by Armaan, who pitched the idea to Netflix. The special was directed by Smriti Mundhra, who previously directed The Romantics for the platform. In the same interaction, Smriti told Bollywood Hungama, “That is the one thing about this family. They are all workaholics and they all love what they do. There is always an understanding that everyone makes an attempt to gather and prioritise as much as possible, but inevitably there’s one or two people who can’t make it because of work—and that’s always allowed.”

About the Kapoor family

The Kapoor family is considered India's most successful film family. It was started by actor Prithviraj Kapoor, the patriarch, one of Indian cinema's first stars in the 30s and 40s. His sons - Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Shashi Kapoor - were all superstars in their own right. Raj's sons Rishi, Randhir, and Rajiv were also actors with varying success in films.

Dining With the Kapoors will premiere on Netflix on 21 November.