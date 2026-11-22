Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
Chef Kunal Kapur shares decadent gajar barfi recipe to indulge in this winter: See preparation
Chef Kunal Kapur shares a simple recipe to take the classic gajar halwa to the next level, making barfis that are both delicious and easy to share.
Winter months and gajar halwa are synonymous in many desi households. However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur invited us to take a step further and prepare gajar barfi this winter with an easy recipe that he shared on his blog.
It takes just about 40 minutes to make and serves six. The detailed steps to prepare the dessert are presented as follows.
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares simple recipe for mushroom fritters that takes only 20 minutes to make
Ingredients for gajar barfi
- Ghee – 2 tbsp
- Gram flour – 2 tbsp
- Carrot – 1 kg
- Milk – 1 cup
- Cashew nuts – 10-12
- Almonds – 10-12
- Pistachios – 10
- Walnuts – 5
- Sugar – 1 cup
- Cardamom powder – ½ tsp
Method of preparation
- Heat ghee in the pressure cooker over medium heat. Add gram flour (besan) to the hot ghee and roast it until it turns golden brown and aromatic. Keep stirring continuously to avoid burning.
- Add the grated carrots to the cooker and mix well with the roasted gram flour. Pour in the milk and mix everything thoroughly. Close the pressure cooker and cook on medium heat for three whistles.
- After the three whistles, turn off the heat and allow the pressure to release naturally. Once the pressure is released, open the cooker and stir the carrot mixture.
- Add chopped nuts, sugar, and cardamom powder to the mixture and mix well. Turn on the heat again and cook the mixture in the pressure cooker, stirring continuously, until it thickens and starts leaving the sides of the cooker.
- Grease a plate or tray with ghee, or line the tray with butter paper and transfer the carrot mixture onto it. Spread it evenly and press gently to make the top surface smooth.
- Allow it to cool down completely and set for a few hours. Once set, cut the cooled mixture into desired shapes like squares or diamonds. The gajar barfis are ready to be served.
More about Kunal Kapur
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.