Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
Winter hot chocolate recipe: Give your usual cup nutty twist with pistachios and saffron
This hot chocolate brings together saffron, pistachios and cardamom in a cosy drink reminiscent of kesar pista kulfi.
Hot chocolate is a winter staple. There's something indulgent about wrapping your hands around a warm mug on a frosty evening and taking that first chocolatey sip.
The flavour of a classic cup is all about chocolate. Some enjoy the richness on its own; others wish for a hint of some other flavour in each sip.
If you want more from your hot chocolate, try saffron pistachio hot chocolate. Chef Thirumal Mohan, executive chef at Lemon Tree Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru, shared the recipe with HT Lifestyle. It takes 10 minutes to prepare.
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Ingredients
- 500 ml full-fat milk
- 100 g dark chocolate, chopped
- 2 tbsp pistachio paste
- 1 tbsp sugar (optional)
- 8–10 saffron strands
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder
- 50 ml fresh cream
- Chopped pistachios for garnish
- Whipped cream, optional
Method
- Warm the milk in a saucepan over low heat and add saffron strands. Allow them to infuse for 3–4 minutes.
- Add chopped dark chocolate and stir until completely melted.
- Add pistachio paste, cardamom powder and sugar. Whisk until smooth and creamy.
- Simmer gently for 2–3 minutes without boiling.
- Pour into warm cups and finish with whipped cream, chopped pistachios and a few saffron strands.
Chef's tip: Add a pinch of sea salt to enhance the chocolate flavour and balance the sweetness.
This recipe differs from your classic cup of hot chocolate. Usually, the flavour comes primarily from the type of chocolate you choose, whether dark or milk chocolate.
In this recipe, saffron adds a delicate floral note. Pistachio paste gives the drink a creamy texture and a nutty flavour. Chopped pistachios make a good topping if you like a little crunch.
If you enjoy kesar pista kulfi, you may recognise the combination of saffron, pistachios, and cardamom. Here, those familiar flavours come through in a warm drink, with the slight bitterness of dark chocolate balancing the sweetness.
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