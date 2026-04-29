Tony Wilson, the bassist, songwriter and co-founder of the iconic British soul band Hot Chocolate, has died at the age of 89 at his home in Trinidad. His family confirmed the news on social media over the weekend. Tony Wilson dies at 89 (Facebook)

Family's tribute Wilson's family shared the news on Facebook.

"Dad left us today," post said. "He left a lot of music behind... forever and ever."

“I am thankful that on Friday 17th during our conscious talk time he was led to the Lord with understanding. Some mornings later he asked for prayers. He said that he was leaving. The peace that I have is knowing that his soul escaped. He is in and at peace,” she added.

His son Danny also posted a tribute on Facebook, writing: "It's been an emotional weekend. On Friday, my dad, the one and only Tony Wilson passed away, aged 89, at his home in Trinidad. Words don't do justice to the admiration I have for him as a human being or for his dedication to make his dream of getting the songs he wrote be heard."

Danny also spoke about discovering his father's old diaries from 1970 and 1971, which gave him a new understanding of just how hard Wilson had worked to make it in the music industry. "Trust me, it is truly staggering. The knock backs, the interviews, the touring, the radio shows, the meticulous documenting of record sales. All the pressures of what was a cut throat music industry in the 70s. It's all in those diaries," he wrote.

However, the cause of his death has not been made public yet.

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Who was Tony Wilson? Wilson was born in Trinidad and then moved to London where he played in several bands, including The Flames, The Souvenirs, and The Corduroys before teaming up with Jamaican-born singer and songwriter Errol Brown in the late 1960s to form Hot Chocolate, as her BBC.

The band's big break came in 1969 when they sent a reggae-style reggae-style version of Give Peace a Chance to John Lennon himself. Brown later recalled on BBC Breakfast in 2009 that, "Amazingly, a week later I got a call to say John Lennon approved it and wanted to sign the band to the Apple record label. And that's how we began."

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Even though this was a strong start, their first song did not do well on the music charts.

The band soon improved. Wilson was their first lead singer, and Hot Chocolate became known for mixing different styles like soul, rock, reggae, and disco to create their own unique sound.

Some of Tony Wilson’s most well-known songs include You Sexy Thing, Emma, Love Is Life, and Brother Louie. He also co-wrote songs for other artists like Bet Yer Life I Do and Think About Your Children.