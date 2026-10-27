Tarun Tahiliani dresses Lebanese singer Maya Diab in silver mermaid lehenga, serves Middle Eastern-Indian couture crossover at Dubai Fashion Week

When veteran Indian couturier Tarun Tahiliani brought his show to close Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 on October 26, the runway did not merely present clothes; it staged a cultural dialogue. Titled 'Many Moods of Tarun Tahiliani', the collection served as a bridge between Indian artisanal mastery and the refined, modest sensibilities of Middle Eastern couture. Also read | Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘otherworldly’ collection steals the show at India Couture Week

“An ode to the grace, strength and timeless elegance of the Arabian woman,” he wrote on Instagram on October 27 as he shared the pictures from the fashion show.

At the heart of the collection was an exploration of volume, structure, and drape. Tarun, who earned his credentials at the Fashion Institute of Technology after a business degree at Wharton, approached clothing with a sharp architectural understanding. Rather than relying solely on heavy traditional embellishments, he leveraged fluid silks and structured tailoring to reinterpret classical silhouettes through an 'India Modern' lens.