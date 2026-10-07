Raza Murad defends Sanjay Leela Bhansali losing his temper on set, says he has seen him shouting at Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

There have been several reports about filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali losing his temper on set, with some actors also admitting to witnessing his anger. Veteran actor Raza Murad, who has worked with some of the biggest directors in the industry, compared Bhansali with Raj Kapoor, calling both filmmakers "perfectionists", and opened up about Bhansali's temperament on set. Raza Murad talks about Sanjay Leela Bhansali losing his temper on sets.

Raza Murad on Sanjay Leela Bhansali losing his temper on big stars In a chat with Vickey Lalwani, Raza addressed reports that Bhansali is moody and gets angry with technicians. He said the filmmaker tends to lose his temper when he is consistently unable to make others understand what he is trying to say. He added, "It's not like he is angry right from the start. And, of course, every person has their own temperament, and that anger isn't personal; it's related to work because it isn't happening properly. So, it's fine if he's getting angry. And, it's not like he only loses his temper at his assistants. I have seen him shouting at bigger stars as well."

Raza admitted that he had seen Bhansali lose his temper with stars such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, adding that the filmmaker wants things done his way.

He further compared Bhansali with Raj Kapoor and said, "They want what they want. Time, shift, money, set, dates were of least importance to them. It's okay if it takes eight days instead of four days. And when they are on set, they mean business. 'Hum kaam karne ke liye aaye hain (We have come here to work). And this has happened twice with me."