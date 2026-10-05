Tired, low mood, PCOS or acne? Dietician shares 9 blood tests your regular checkup may miss

Routine blood tests may tell you that everything looks fine on paper, but do they really give you the full picture? Standard health panels typically cover only a handful of markers and may not shed light on underlying hormonal, metabolic or nutritional concerns. If you’re dealing with persistent fatigue, low mood, PCOS, acne, and other symptoms, it may be worth considering more in-depth testing.

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Nikita Bardia, a Kolkata-based dietician and health and fitness coach with 10 years of experience, has shared nine blood tests that are not typically included in routine health panels but may offer valuable insights into overall health risks.

In an Instagram video shared on September 8, the dietician highlights, “Most Indian 20s and 30s get routine blood work that looks okay on paper. But what if I told you some of the most important tests for your hormones, gut, and metabolism are never even suggested? Here are the lesser-known, but highly impactful tests I recommend – especially if you’re: always tired, vegetarian, have PCOS, acne, hair loss, or low moods and struggling with fat loss.”