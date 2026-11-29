The residence features customised rooms, including a French bistro-style kitchen, a modern den with TVs hidden behind mirrors, a master suite boasting panoramic views of Central Park , a vast collection of unique memorabilia, gifts from famous musicians and fashion designers, and distinct spaces tailored for their children.

The couple's multi-level duplex penthouse apartment overlooks Central Park and has been home to The Beatles, The Rolling Stones , and Marilyn Monroe, according to him. His office even features an authentic New York Times sign, he revealed in the video. Let's take a look inside:

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger opened the doors to their penthouse to give a tour of their luxurious space in a video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) in April 2018. The iconic designer lives with his family in a $50 million penthouse located inside the historic Plaza Hotel in New York City.

In the video, the designer highlighted the Plaza's rich history and praised the view from his penthouse, which shows the 59th Street Bridge. The entry hall opens into the living room, which includes a favourite reading and chatting nook. A few of their favourite places in the house are the retro-style dining room and the kitchen designed like a French bistro with its black-and-white floor tiles and black-and-white marble.

A modern den Highlighted as the most modern room in the penthouse, the living room on the first floor features custom television screens hidden behind mirrors, a dark black wood floor panelling, a plush fur carpet, dark purple couches, a modern wooden table, and massive windows showcasing the stunning New York views outside.

Meanwhile, the designer's office serves as a quiet sanctuary and houses several storied items, including books gifted by Mick Jagger and Karl Lagerfeld, an original New York Times sign from their former 43rd Street headquarters, a painting of the Plaza by Charles Wiggin, and an Annie Leibovitz family portrait of their family.

The master suite Designed to be light and airy, their bedroom features a built-in coffee station, a private terrace overlooking Central Park, his-and-hers bathroom sinks, and boutique-style dressing areas.

During the tour, the couple also showed their youngest son's room, styled in Tommy Hilfiger's signature red, white, and blue nautical theme, complete with a boat bed and custom bookshelves made from two giant cutout drums.

One of the highlights of their penthouse is the dome room, built directly inside the Plaza's historic architectural dome, with exposed authentic original bricks and natural bracing. The room features a chandelier from the original New York Times lobby, a custom wall mural, and is styled as a tea room for the couple.