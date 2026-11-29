Winter often brings a change in eating habits, with people reaching for comfort foods such as namkeen, pickles, papad, packaged snacks and other salty snacks to munch on under the comforting afternoon sun, in addition to the regular evening snack time.

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“While these foods may seem harmless when consumed occasionally, frequent intake can contribute to excessive sodium consumption, which can adversely affect kidney health over time,” Dr Vikram Kalra, principal director of nephrology and kidney transplant at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, shared with HT Lifestyle.

How does excess salt affect the kidneys? Dr Kalra, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, pointed out that the kidneys play an important role in maintaining the body's sodium and fluid balance.

“When sodium intake is consistently high, the body retains more water, which can increase blood volume and raise blood pressure. Persistently elevated blood pressure puts additional strain on the kidneys and can damage the small blood vessels responsible for filtering waste from the blood,” he explained.

According to the physician, this creates a concerning cycle, as declining kidney function can further aggravate hypertension.