Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.
How to make chef Ranveer Brar’s flavourful and heartwarming lamb paya soup at home: check out the detailed recipe here
This warming paya soup combines lamb trotters with aromatic spices and a tangy curd mixture, which is served piping hot with fresh garnishes.
One of the most popular dishes for the colder months is the super-healthy, enriching, and heartwarming paya soup, also known as lamb trotters soup or goat trotters soup. It is warm, rich in collagen and minerals, and is said to support joints, immunity, and recovery during chilly weather.
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So, if you wish to try this at home or make it for your loved ones, we have just the recipe for you. Chef Ranveer Brar shared a detailed recipe for making this soup at home in a YouTube video posted in December 2021. Check out the recipe here:
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 to 40 minutes
Total time: 40 to 50 minutes
Ingredients
- For soup
1 tbsp oil
2 tbsp ghee
1 bay leaf
2 green cardamoms
2 black cardamoms
2 cloves
5 to 6 black peppercorns
2 large onions, sliced; green chillies
½ inch ginger, peeled, sliced
2 to 3 garlic cloves
A few coriander stems
1 kg lamb trotters, cut into ½ inch pieces
Curd mixture
Salt to taste
¼ tsp turmeric powder
3-4 cups water
- For curd mixture
⅓ cup curd, beaten
½ tbsp coriander powder
½ tsp turmeric powder
½ tsp degi red chilli powder
- For tadka
2 to 3 tbsp ghee
2 to 4 cloves
A pinch of asafoetida
- For garnish
1-inch ginger, julienned
2 green chillies, without seeds, finely chopped
Fried onion
Coriander stem, chopped
Lemon wedge
Mint sprig
Method
- For cleaning paya
1. In a saucepot, add water, vinegar, and salt, then bring the water to a rolling boil.
2. Add lamb trotters to it, and boil for two minutes. Once the trotters are clean, switch off the flame.
3. Remove the trotters and keep aside for further use.
- For soup
4. Take a pressure cooker and add ghee and oil. Once it’s hot, add bay leaf and black peppercorns.
5. Add green cardamom, black cardamom, and cloves, and let it splutter well.
6. Add onion, garlic, ginger, and green chilli, and sauté well.
7. Once the onions turn pinkish in colour, add lamb trotters and sauté them nicely till light brown in colour.
8. Now, add the prepared curd mixture and mix it well.
9. Add salt to taste, turmeric powder, water, and mix everything well.
10. After that, cover the cooker with the lid and cook for four to five whistles on medium flame.
11. Once the paya is cooked well, turn off the flame.
12. Open the lid and strain the soup into a large bowl and keep aside for further use.
13. Now, pour the prepared tadka over the strained soup, add the lamb trotters and give it a stir.
14. Put the prepared soup again in a handi and cook for 5 minutes till it boils.
15. Transfer it into a soup bowl along with lamb trotters.
16. Garnish the soup with coriander stem, fried onion, ginger, lemon wedge, mint leaves, and serve hot.
- For curd mixture
In a bowl, add curd, coriander powder, turmeric powder, degi red chilli powder, and mix well. Keep aside for further use.
- For tadka
In a small pan, add ghee; once hot, add cloves and asafoetida, letting it splutter well.
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