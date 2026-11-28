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If eyes are the window to the soul, bestseller lists are also a window: to the soul of readers. They tell you what people want to consume in their free time. (No one—not even the pushiest sales clerk—can force you to buy a book.)

The bestsellers of 2026 to date show how much people are craving escape. Of the top 30 print books in America, 29 are novels, according to Circana BookScan, which tracks sales. Of the bestselling five, three are romantasy—a high-flying genre featuring fairies and dragons—with two by Rebecca Yarros and one by Sarah J. Maas.

The number-one book of the year so far is Allen Levi’s “Theo of Golden”, which offers a different sort of escape: to a quiet town in Georgia, where people chat with and help their neighbours. This feel-good, Bible-inflected story has flown off bookshop shelves in America. It is so widely read that I’ve been asked whether our dog, who is called Theo, was named after the book. (The answer is no. Nor is he as big-hearted as the novel’s protagonist, especially with small children.)

“Theo of Golden” points to a bigger trend this year, which is readers’ embrace of titles that were initially self-published. Two of the top five claim this designation: “Theo of Golden” and Matt Dinniman’s “Dungeon Crawler Carl”. The latter is a story of a coastguard veteran and his ex-girlfriend’s cat trying to survive a multi-level labyrinth after aliens attack Earth; it has sold more than 20m copies globally. These titles illustrate how readers care more about recommendations from friends and transportive plotlines than how a story originated. And in this risk-averse age for books, publishers care about finding titles that have already proven to resonate.

We have just released our own list of the top books of the year. At The Economist we are not swayed by bestseller status—though some titles appear both on ours and Circana’s lists. For example, “Regime Change” by Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman is one of our best books of the year and is also the top-selling non-fiction book in America. A handful of popular fiction titles, including Kathryn Stockett’s “The Calamity Club” and Ann Patchett’s “Whistler”, appear on our list too.

I often try to decipher whether any themes emerge from the titles we select. In 2026 history looms large: in both fiction and non-fiction, the past proves an alluring setting, from sweeping tours of the Middle East and of wine production over millennia to a novel that unfolds in Jamaica starting in the 1980s.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway is how hard it is to anticipate what will become a “best” book—according to us or readers. Some of the titles I was most optimistic about before their release proved disappointing. Others surprised us to the upside. For example, when I first picked “Strangers”, Belle Burden’s memoir of her marriage, off the shelf a year ago, I had no idea how widely it would resonate with people after it was published in January. Its themes of deceit and how well you can really know someone else feel apropos of our era, when so many people feel alone or are struggling with their own relationships—and perhaps contemplating a different sort of “regime change”.

What’s been your favourite book published in 2026? Does whether something has sold well entice you to read it or put you off? Please write to us at plottwist@economist.com. Thanks to everyone who wrote to us about the violence of “Grand Theft Auto VI”. Susan Lynn from Colorado argues that such games “are bad for the soul and inure us to violence”. Another reader writes: “I used to jack so many lone motorbikes in Liberty City that whenever I saw a sole motorbike parked in some alley or road in real life the initial urge to jump on and ride away was always there.”