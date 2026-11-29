As the temperature drops in winter, joint pain, stiffness, and difficulty moving can become more noticeable for people with arthritis. They often experience greater discomfort when performing simple activities such as getting out of bed, climbing stairs, walking, or even holding objects.

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“While cold weather does not directly cause arthritis, it can make existing joint problems feel worse,” Dr Ashok Raju Gottemukkala, clinical director and senior consultant of orthopaedics at CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle. He went on to explain why that is, as elaborated below.

Why arthritis pain worsens in winter 1. Reaction to cold One of the reasons for increased discomfort during winter is how our bodies respond to cold temperatures, the physician explained. When it gets colder, blood vessels narrow to conserve body heat. This can reduce blood flow to the hands, feet and other parts of the body, making muscles feel tighter and less flexible. As a result, people with arthritis may experience greater stiffness, particularly in the morning or after sitting in one position for a long time.

2. Reaction to changing atmospheric pressure Dr Gottemukkala pointed out that changes in atmospheric pressure may also contribute to joint discomfort. In his words, “Some people with arthritis report increased pain when the weather changes. Changes in air pressure may affect the tissues around sensitive joints, making existing discomfort more noticeable. However, the exact relationship between weather changes and joint pain is still being studied.”