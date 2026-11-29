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Weekend dinner recipe: Try this paneer basil rice bowl recipe with Thai chillies and crunchy peanuts
For a simple, wholesome meal, serve rice topped with a gravy-based dish. In this recipe, golden, crisp grated paneer is combined with a savoury sauce.
Nothing beats a comforting rice bowl. It is a wholesome, complete meal, and you can skip the fuss of serving everything in separate dishes. Start with rice and top it with a gravy-based topping.
Weekend dinners do not require a lot of effort when you can make an effortless rice bowl recipe. Usually, many think about ordering out, but try making something exquisite from the comfort of your home.
ALSO READ: Satisfy your savoury cravings with this spicy, cheesy sriracha noodle recipe
Chef Saloni Kukreja shared an easy recipe for a paneer basil rice bowl that you can try for dinner. She cooks grated paneer until golden and slightly crisp, then tosses it with garlic, Thai chillies and a savoury sauce.
Here's the whole recipe:
Ingredients:
- Rice - ½ cup - washed and soaked
- Paneer - 1 block - grated
- Cornflour - 1 tsp
- Salt and pepper - to taste
- Oil - 1 tsp
For the sauce:
- Garlic - 6 cloves - finely chopped
- Shallots - 2 nos - sliced
- Thai chilli - 1-2 - chopped
- Kaffir lime leaves - 2-3
- Soy sauce - 2 tbsp
- Vegetarian oyster sauce- 3 tbsp
- Rice wine vinegar - 1 tbsp
- Brown sugar - 1 tsp
- Cornflour - 1 tsp
- Water - ¼ cup
- Fresh basil - 1 cup
- Chopped peanuts - garnish
Method:
- Cook the soaked rice until done. Fluff and set aside.
- Drain and pat dry the paneer. Grate it into a mixing bowl.
- Add salt, pepper, and cornflour to the grated paneer. Mix well to combine.
- Heat oil in a pan and add the paneer mixture. Cook until golden and slightly crisp.
- Add shallots, garlic, and Thai chilli to the pan. Sauté for a minute or two until aromatic.
- Tear and add kaffir lime leaves (if using) and sauté for a few more seconds.
- Pour in the soy sauce, vegetarian oyster sauce, rice wine vinegar, and brown sugar. Mix well.
- Make a slurry with cornflour and water, then pour into the pan. Stir and let the sauce thicken slightly.
- Turn off the heat and stir in the fresh basil leaves until wilted.
- To assemble, add rice to a serving bowl, top with the prepared paneer mix, and garnish with chopped peanuts.
Before you order takeout, try making this easy rice bowl at home. You can adjust the heat to your liking by adding a little more or less Thai chilli. Finish with fresh basil and a sprinkle of chopped peanuts. You will find this recipe has a very dynamic flavour profile, from the spice of Thai chillies to the umami of soy sauce. Lime leaves add citrusy note and basil lends fragrance. Chopped peanuts give the soft rice a nutty crunch.
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