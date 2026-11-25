When a savoury craving hits, a bowl of noodles might be just what you are in the mood for. But before you order in, try making creamy sriracha noodles at home.

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Chef Saloni Kukreja's recipe is the one to try if you like noodles cheesy and creamy, with a little heat in every bite. If you are an enthusiast of creamy and cheesy food, this recipe is sure to leave your mouth-watering for more.

Here's the recipe you can try at home: