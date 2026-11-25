Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.
Satisfy your savoury cravings with this spicy, cheesy sriracha noodle recipe
Published on: Nov 25, 2026, 20:48:06 IST
Skip ordering in and make creamy sriracha noodles at home. It features a tempting blend of cheesy richness and gentle heat.
When a savoury craving hits, a bowl of noodles might be just what you are in the mood for. But before you order in, try making creamy sriracha noodles at home.
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Chef Saloni Kukreja's recipe is the one to try if you like noodles cheesy and creamy, with a little heat in every bite. If you are an enthusiast of creamy and cheesy food, this recipe is sure to leave your mouth-watering for more.
Here's the recipe you can try at home:
Ingredients
- 100g noodles
- 2 tbsps butter
- 3 tbsps sriracha sauce
- 4 cloves garlic - minced
- 1/2 tsp chilli flakes
- 1 cup milk
- 1 stock cube
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1/4th cup grated mozzarella & cheddar cheese
- 1/2 tbsp chilli oil
- Black sesame to garnish
Process:
- Bring the water up to a boil, add salt and the noodles and boil until 80% cooked through - reserve some of the water.
- Sauté the butter and garlic.
- Add the sriracha sauce, the noodle cooking liquid and milk and cook for 6-7 minutes.
- Add the cooked noodles and let them absorb the rest of the sauce.
- Adjust the seasoning.
- Add grated cheese and stir it in.
- Serve with chilli oil & sesame & enjoy.
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