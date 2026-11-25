Storage organiser for closet (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Whether you live in a compact apartment or a spacious home, an organised wardrobe is essential for everyday convenience. From creating dedicated storage sections to making better use of the space you already have, there are several ways to keep your closet neat and functional. Personally, I find this one of the most challenging aspects of home organisation, especially when you have multiple clothing pieces but limited space to store them.

According to Neelam S, Group Head: Centre of Excellence for Design at Bonito Designs, a wardrobe makeover should begin with understanding how a person uses their storage rather than simply assessing how many clothes they own.

"At Bonito Designs, we approach storage as a personalised system shaped by daily routines. Think pull-out trays for accessories, dedicated compartments for workwear, adjustable shelves for evolving needs, and easy-access zones for everyday essentials," she explains. She further highlights that aligning storage with frequency of use, dressing habits and lifestyle priorities can transform wardrobes into efficient, space-smart environments where every element has a purpose.

If you are planning to reorganise your wardrobe, here are some practical ideas to consider.

1. Organise your wardrobe around your daily routine Instead of arranging everything randomly, divide your wardrobe according to how frequently you use different items. Keep everyday clothing, office wear and frequently used accessories within easy reach. Occasion wear, seasonal clothing and rarely used belongings can occupy the higher shelves or less accessible sections. This simple arrangement can reduce the time spent searching for clothes, particularly when you are getting ready in a hurry.