Despite calls to ban Pakistan’s first Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo , the release of its trailer has sparked curiosity among viewers. The show is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s Urdu romantic novel of the same name. With the trailer bringing the book back into conversation, interest in the story behind it has grown. Here’s everything you need to know about the novel.

What is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo about and who plays what in the show? Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo revolves around Sikandar (Ahad Raza Mir) and Liza (Iqra Aziz), who meet in Rome. Sikandar is a reserved and emotionally troubled man who struggles with insomnia and recurring nightmares. He keeps people at a distance and finds it difficult to move on from his dark past. Liza, on the other hand, is a cheerful and outgoing artist who, despite Sikandar's reluctance, like him and tries to befriend him.

Their relationship, however, is not a straightforward romantic journey. The novel delves into their complicated pasts, domestic abuse, assault stories, family relationships and the events that have shaped their personalities. Sibling rivalry, jealousy and parental favouritism are among the main issues explored in the novel, especially with Sikandar's relationship with his younger brother, Zain (Khushhal Khan), in focus.

Meanwhile, Liza's relationship with her sister, Sam aka Kulsoom in the show (Hania Aamir), is also an important part of the story, offering a glimpse into her past. Although Sikandar and Liza's relationship forms the emotional core of the book, the story also largely examines how family dynamics shape their individual lives.

Fawad Khan plays Mehmood Akhtar, Sam and Liza's father. His character's love story with Vittoria (played by Sanam Saeed), an Italian-Pakistani woman he meets and eventually marries, is another important part of the narrative. Meanwhile, Mahira Khan plays Rahat, whose storyline runs parallel to that of the older generation, involving her husband Jahanzeb (Ahmed Ali Akbar) and Waqar Khan (Bilal Ashraf). Together, these interconnected stories explore the family's history and generational trauma, which eventually shape Sikandar and Liza's lives.