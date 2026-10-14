Hand pain while opening jars? Doctor shares early signs of arthritis you should not ignore

What can the location of pain tell you?

So, hand arthritis is not a single condition. Different types of arthritis can cause pain and difficulty moving your fingers.

According to Dr Sahu, this symptom could also indicate hand arthritis. The doctor said, "Arthritis affecting the hands and fingers can develop for several reasons. Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, gout and arthritis following an injury can all cause joint pain and restricted movement.”

Dr Harekrushna Sahu, consultant in orthopaedics and spine surgery at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, commented on what regular hand pain could mean and when to seek medical attention.

Have you ever felt discomfort in your hands while opening a jar, turning a doorknob, holding a cup, or even scrolling on your phone? If you notice recurring pain, stiffness, or swelling in your hand joints, it could mean arthritis.

Dr Sahu shared that the pattern of joints affected can help doctors identify the type of arthritis. Check the location and sensations:

1. Osteoarthritis: Commonly affects the base and the joints closest to the fingertips.

May notice pain when opening a tight jar, turning a key, or gripping objects. 2. Rheumatoid arthritis: Commonly affects the knuckles and middle joints of fingers, often in both hands.

Pain, swelling, and stiffness may be particularly noticeable after waking up, with stiffness gradually easing as you move, 3. Psoriatic arthritis Causes swelling of entire fingers. 4. Gout May trigger sudden pain

Intense joint pain

Redness

Swelling Moreover, fractures and other injuries can damage joints and lead to arthritis later. “These differences matter because the treatment for one type of arthritis may not be suitable for another,” he added. So, if you experience hand pain or joint stiffness, pay attention to which joints are affected.

What are the signs you need to see a doctor? You may notice hand pain while typing at work or using your phone, but some signs need extra attention. Here are some of the signs the doctor discussed:

Difficulty making a fist after waking up. Persistent swelling around the knuckles. Tenderness when pressing a joint. Reduced finger movement or grip strength. Pain that keeps returning or makes everyday tasks difficult. Dr Sahu also cautioned that when you immediately need to go to a doctor, “A joint that becomes suddenly hot, red, and severely swollen needs prompt medical attention, especially if you also develop a fever.”

He also brought to attention one sensation that can add a clue to diagnosis: “A grating or crackling sensation during movement can occur in osteoarthritis, particularly when the joint surface has changed. However, the sensation alone does not confirm arthritis. Seek medical assessment if the pain keeps returning, interferes with daily activities, or gradually limits your grip.”

How is hand arthritis diagnosed? Not everyone needs the same tests, as investigations depend on the symptoms and suspected cause.

Dr Sahu walked us through how doctors assess hand arthritis: "Your doctor will examine the affected joints, assess their movement, and ask about the duration and pattern of your symptoms. X-rays can help identify joint space narrowing, bone changes, and other signs of osteoarthritis. Blood tests, including rheumatoid factor and anti-CCP antibodies, may help evaluate suspected rheumatoid arthritis. Uric acid testing may support the assessment of gout, although the result alone cannot confirm or exclude it.”

This means there is no single test to diagnose every type of hand arthritis. So, experts consider your symptoms, joint examination, and relevant test results together to identify the underlying cause.

The treatment depends on the type and severity of arthritis and may include medicines, splints, and physiotherapy to ease pain and maintain movement. In some cases, doctors may recommend injections or consider surgery if other treatments do not provide relief.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.