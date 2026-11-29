Nutrition after 35 deserves closer attention as muscle mass can gradually decline with age. As women approach menopause, oestrogen levels fluctuate and eventually fall, which can affect heart and bone health. Moreover, around this time, women are under a lot of pressure, juggling work, household responsibilities and caring for family members; it can be easy to overlook their own nutritional needs.

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Nikita Garg, celebrity nutritionist and founder of Entech Wellness, weighed in on common nutrition mistakes women may make after 35. From getting too little protein at meals to relying on fruit juice, she highlighted everyday habits which are worth a closer look.

Garg said women may notice gradual changes in muscle strength and energy as they get older. She encouraged them to pay closer attention to their health, adding that ‘35 is not the end of your youth.’

“What women miss for themselves is that 35 is not the end of your youth. Don’t feel like an aunty unnecessarily. Yes, this is the age where you will decline in hormones, muscle mass, strength, low energy or early fatigue or might be scared of taking risks. Women must understand and incorporate that it’s the beginning of a smarter approach to health.”

Here are the common mistakes the nutritionist flagged: