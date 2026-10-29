From weight loss goals to daily energy needs, here's why personalised nutrition matters more than viral diets

If you scroll through social media feeds, you will certainly see the newest diet trend that claims to improve your well-being or help you lose weight fast. From fasting to high protein intake and low carb diets, there is always something to experiment with. However, the issue lies in the fact that most of the people start following such diets without taking into account their suitability for their own body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhinav Walia, MBBS, MD, functional medicine practitioner, medicine physician, founder and ceo of Acumen Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai explained the need for personalised nutrition.

​Also read | Are you eating cucumbers wrong? Dietician shares the one common mistake many make: ‘When you peel it…’

1. Your body has different needs According to Dr Walia, two individuals of the same age and same weight, for example, will have different caloric requirements even if both individuals eat the same kind of food and consume the same amount of food.

In addition, the sleeping pattern, stress levels, exercise routine, and even past illnesses play a part in determining the body’s requirement of nutrients from the diet. This is because simply following another person’s diet blindly does not yield the same results because everyone has a different body, and thus a different need for nutrition.