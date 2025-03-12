Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Post-Ramadan rebound: Doctor shares tips to transition back to regular eating patterns after 1 month of fasting

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 12, 2025 05:04 PM IST

Ramadan: From starting with small portions to staying hydrated to boost digestion, know ways to return to normal dietary pattern after Ramadan fasting routine.

Ramadan 2025: Ramadan is the holy month, where in Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, prayers and community service. During this month, Muslims consume a meal before sunrise, and then fast till sunset. Post-sunset, they break their fast with dates and water, and then indulge in iftar, a platter of various types of food. Also read | Ramadan 2025 diet secrets: Nutritionist-approved iftar tips on best and worst foods to eat

After Ramadan, it can be difficult to transition back to a normal dietary schedule.(Shutterstock)
After Ramadan, it can be difficult to transition back to a normal dietary schedule.(Shutterstock)

This dietary pattern is different from regular eating habits, which makes it difficult for people to transition back to their normal dietary schedule after the month of Ramadan. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr V Mohan, chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, Chennai said, “The shift from Suhoor and Iftar back to regular meal patterns can lead to overeating, digestive discomfort, and metabolic imbalances.”

The doctor further explained the dietary transition that smooth shift while maintaining the benefits gained during fasting.

Ramadan’s significance and eating pattern changes

Fasting from dawn to sunset fosters discipline, empathy, and gratitude. Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, is crucial for energy, while Iftar breaks the fast traditionally with dates and water. Social gatherings promote larger meal portions, which can lead to overeating. Also read | Bloating, heartburn, fatigue? Here’s what you are doing wrong at iftar; 5 best mindful eating tips for Ramadan 2025

Metabolic health during fasting

Fasting enhances insulin sensitivity, promoting fat burning and weight management. However, prolonged fasting may lead to muscle breakdown. A sudden return to high-calorie meals can cause metabolic disruptions. Careful post-Ramadan meal planning is essential to maintain health benefits.

Fasting during Ramadan helps in improving insulin sensitivity and fat burning.(Shutterstock)
Fasting during Ramadan helps in improving insulin sensitivity and fat burning.(Shutterstock)

Importance of a healthy transition

Drastic changes post-Ramadan can lead to bloating, indigestion, and weight gain. A gradual approach allows the digestive system to adapt, encouraging better food choices and hydration. This transition phase also helps reassess dietary habits for long-term well-being. Also read | Dehydration during Ramadan, Lent fasting can be dangerous. Doctor reveals best way to stay hydrated

Tips for a smooth transition after Ramadan

  • Start with smaller portions and nutrient-dense meals.
  • Prioritise whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
  • Hydrate well to aid digestion and prevent fatigue.
  • Listen to hunger cues to avoid overeating.
  • Incorporate light exercises like walking before resuming intense workouts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On