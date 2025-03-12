Post-Ramadan rebound: Doctor shares tips to transition back to regular eating patterns after 1 month of fasting

Ramadan 2025: Ramadan is the holy month, where in Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, prayers and community service. During this month, Muslims consume a meal before sunrise, and then fast till sunset. Post-sunset, they break their fast with dates and water, and then indulge in iftar, a platter of various types of food. Also read | Ramadan 2025 diet secrets: Nutritionist-approved iftar tips on best and worst foods to eat After Ramadan, it can be difficult to transition back to a normal dietary schedule.(Shutterstock)

This dietary pattern is different from regular eating habits, which makes it difficult for people to transition back to their normal dietary schedule after the month of Ramadan. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr V Mohan, chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, Chennai said, “The shift from Suhoor and Iftar back to regular meal patterns can lead to overeating, digestive discomfort, and metabolic imbalances.”

The doctor further explained the dietary transition that smooth shift while maintaining the benefits gained during fasting.

Ramadan’s significance and eating pattern changes

Fasting from dawn to sunset fosters discipline, empathy, and gratitude. Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal, is crucial for energy, while Iftar breaks the fast traditionally with dates and water. Social gatherings promote larger meal portions, which can lead to overeating.

Metabolic health during fasting

Fasting enhances insulin sensitivity, promoting fat burning and weight management. However, prolonged fasting may lead to muscle breakdown. A sudden return to high-calorie meals can cause metabolic disruptions. Careful post-Ramadan meal planning is essential to maintain health benefits.

Importance of a healthy transition

Drastic changes post-Ramadan can lead to bloating, indigestion, and weight gain. A gradual approach allows the digestive system to adapt, encouraging better food choices and hydration. This transition phase also helps reassess dietary habits for long-term well-being.

Tips for a smooth transition after Ramadan

Start with smaller portions and nutrient-dense meals.

Prioritise whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Hydrate well to aid digestion and prevent fatigue.

Listen to hunger cues to avoid overeating.

Incorporate light exercises like walking before resuming intense workouts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.