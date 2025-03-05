Dehydration during Ramadan, Lent fasting can be dangerous. Doctor reveals best way to stay hydrated

With Ramadan and Lent going on, it is the need of the hour for members of Muslim and Christian communities to ensure proper hydration and stay healthy with crucial hydration tips to avoid dehydration while fasting. A majority of people tend to fast but fail to pay that much-needed attention to the hydration factor. Fasting this Ramadan or Lent? These hydration hacks could save you!(Photo by George Doyle on Getty Images)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kushal Bangar, Consultant Physician at AIMS Hospital in Dombivali, shared, “It is a known fact that fasting requires careful attention to hydration. During long fasting hours, the body loses water through sweat, breathing, and even digestion, raising the chances of dehydration. Everyone must take proper precautions as recommended by an expert. Staying hydrated is important when it comes to maintaining energy levels, preventing fatigue, and ensuring overall well-being.”

This is why dehydration is commonly seen during fasting

Dr Kushal Bangar explained, “When one is fasting, the body is unable to load itself up with fluids for extended periods, which can lead to a gradual loss of water and electrolyte imbalance. The causes behind this can be hot and humid weather that makes one prone to sweating and fluid loss, excessive physical activity inducing dehydration, drinking coffee or tea that has a mild diuretic effect, and increasing water loss. Eating dry or salty foods before fasting can contribute to dehydration.”

One of the most prominent health problems that dry fast can cause is dehydration.(Unsplash)

Complications that can occur due to dehydration

Dr Kushal Bangar cautioned, “If people are fasting and don’t drink enough fluids before and after fasting then they can suffer from a plethora of health problems. Yes, you have heard it right! They can experience headaches and dizziness due to reduced blood flow and electrolyte imbalance.”

Hydrating foods like cucumbers, watermelon, yogurt, and coconut water help prevent dehydration and keep you refreshed during fasting.(Pixabay)

He added, “Other common issues are fatigue and weakness as the body is not able to carry out the basic functions without proper hydration, light-headedness, confusion, lack of focus, less urine, disorientation and extreme thirst. There can be other symptoms such as dry mouth and bad breath caused by reduced saliva production, and digestive issues such as constipation. Some may severely get dehydrated and suffer from low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, and extreme exhaustion which can also require hospital admission.”

Vital tips to stay hydrated

It is imperative to drink at least 10-12 glasses of water between breaking and starting the fast. Sip in small quantities instead of drinking in one go.

Opt for hydrating foods such as watermelon, cucumbers, oranges during the pre-fast meals.

Avoid caffeine, tea, and high-sodium foods as they can lead to water loss. Going for herbal teas can also be a good idea.

Moreover, try to have coconut water, and lemon water to replenish lost minerals.

By following these simple hydration hacks, people can stay healthy and energetic and prevent dehydration during extended fasting periods. Don't compromise with hydration during fasting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.