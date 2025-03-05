Bloating, heartburn, fatigue? Here’s what you are doing wrong at iftar; 5 best mindful eating tips for Ramadan 2025

Ramadan is a holy month where people fast from dusk till dawn and a long day without any food or water can naturally make you feel very hungry at the iftar. However, this extreme hunger can often lead to overeating which may not be good for your health. Ramadan 2025 mindful eating tips for iftar.(Image by Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Meghraj Ingle, Director and Senior Consultant - Gastroenterology at Gleneagles Hospitals in Mumbai, shared, “Eating too much quickly can easily lead to digestive issues like bloating, acidity, diarrhea, gas, or heartburn. Many people opt for unhealthy food options that can make them sluggish. It becomes crucial to make healthy choices and eat mindfully to stay healthy and energetic during Ramadan.”

Tips for mindful eating during Ramadan

1. Start with dates and water: While breaking the fast ensure that you go slow and first start with dates or water. Dates can help stabilise your blood sugar levels while providing your body with a much-needed energy boost without making the digestive system overwhelmed. Drinking water after an extended period of fasting can help you stay hydrated and also prepare your stomach for the food.

2. Eat slowly and chew properly: Ensure that you are eating slowly and taking your time to chew properly. Eating too fast can lead to overeating. This is because it can take some time for your brain to recognize fullness. Chewing food properly can promote digestion and allow your body to absorb all the essential nutrients from the food. Taking small bites instead of big ones can be helpful.

3. Avoid fried and heavy foods: It becomes crucial to make mindful choices when it comes to eating food after the fast. Fried foods may look tempting after the long fast but it can cause acidity, gas, and bloating. Heavy meals can significantly put too much pressure on your digestive system making you feel tired. Go for healthy and light options instead of processed or junk foods.

4. Control portion sizes: The key to preventing overeating is to eat foods in controlled portion sizes. Instead of heavy meals go for light, small portion-sized meals after the fast. Fasting for longer hours can make you want to eat more than necessary. Eating in moderation can help avoid overeating and the risk of digestive problems.

5. Limit sugary foods and sweets: Too much sugar intake can increase the risk of blood sugar spikes. This can be further followed by energy crashes and extreme tiredness. Instead of processed desserts opt for naturally sweet foods as a healthier alternative like fruits, dates, or yogurt.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.