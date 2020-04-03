Binge-watching, anxiety or stress?Don’t let quarantine ruin your sleeping pattern

more-lifestyle

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 15:29 IST

With our daily routines and body clocks overturned and most of us watching online streaming platforms till the wee hours of the morning and then getting up to work from home ,sleep has kind of evaded us. However, as the lockdown doesn’t seem to end, getting a healthy amount of sound sleep probably isn’t as easy as it used to be. And getting good sleep is more important now than ever. Dr Vinit Suri, Neurologist, says, “Sleep is directly related to immunity in terms of the physiological response in our body. If we’re not sleeping enough, we can reduce our immunity and in turn we can increase inflammation in the body, which can lead to us being more vulnerable to various viruses.”

Importance of sleep

Quality of sleep plays a direct role in our body’s ability to keep us safe from all viruses. Dr Suri adds, “Both, quality and quantity of sleep is important. Sleep differs for each person. It is important for us to know that sleep is prompted by natural cycles of activity in the brain and consists of two basic states: rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and non-REM (NREM) sleep. It is recommended to go through all these two stages for good quality sleep.”

During sleep, the body rests and restores its energy levels, brain and bodily functions. With a good night’s sleep, the body will support the release and production of cytokine, a multifaceted protein that would help the immune system quickly respond to antigens.

Dr Anurag Saxena, neurologist and sleep expert, says, ”With recent lockdown going on, binge watching on streaming platforms and work from home have become major causes of sleep deprivation. Lack of sleep will cause multiple problems like indigestion, obesity and depression. Long term effects would include decreased immunity, diabetes, hypertension and memory impairment. Hence, it is very important to have proper and sound sleep.”

Get better sleep

Dr Anurag says, “It is important to fix the time you go to bed, stop watching mobile or TV at least 30 minutes before you close your eyes, a balance diet and regular exercise. Limit the intake of all substances including tea and coffee for a sound sleep.”

In addition, to all the recommended hygiene behaviours to ward off the disease, like hand-washing and social distancing, consider your own sleep health as another way to stay protected.