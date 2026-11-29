D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Live Updates, World Chess Championship Game 5: Will the deadlock be broken today?
Both D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov are chasing the first breakthrough in the World Chess Championship.
- 31 Sec agoEven match so far
- 6 Mins agoThe move of Game 4
- 7 Mins agoAre they going all out?
- 8 Mins agoGame 5s over the years
- 53 Mins agoGame 5
The World Chess Championship began last week, but after the first four games, the deadlock remains as D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov remain locked at 2-2. The first four games ended in draws and neither player has been able to establish an advantage for himself. Game 5 will see Sindarov having the white pieces and hence the Uzbek challenger will have the first opportunity to dictate the direction of the game. ...Read More
The defending champion Gukesh, meanwhile, will be looking to build on his strong opening preparation. The first four games have shown that there is little separating the two and the championship battle continues to boil down to the fine margins.
Even match so far
When asked about it, this is what Sindarov said after Game 4: “… what I understand is, if you want to be a strong chess player, of course you need to lose some games and learn something. Otherwise, if you never lose, you play like an engine, and you should be the best at this game. We are not engines; we make mistakes, and we need to learn from our mistakes. Of course it's very hard, but even if I lose, I just try to learn from my mistakes. I have a long career and I want to be stronger than now.”
The move of Game 4
Are they going all out?
As GM Anish Giri pointed out yesterday, the players are playing at a high level but they are still holding back a bit. “I have seen them going all out and this isn't it.”
Will Game 5 finally see someone break the deadlock? Will either Gukesh or Sindarov risk it to win it?
Game 5s over the years
Game 5
Hello and welcome to HT's coverage of the World Chess Championship match between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov. Quick recap of the games so far:
Game 1: 38 moves, Draw
Game 2: 20 moves, Draw
Game 3: 60 moves, Draw
Game 4: 34 moves, Draw