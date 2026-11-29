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Gukesh takes on Sindarov in the World Chess Championship.

The World Chess Championship began last week, but after the first four games, the deadlock remains as D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov remain locked at 2-2. The first four games ended in draws and neither player has been able to establish an advantage for himself. Game 5 will see Sindarov having the white pieces and hence the Uzbek challenger will have the first opportunity to dictate the direction of the game. The defending champion Gukesh, meanwhile, will be looking to build on his strong opening preparation. The first four games have shown that there is little separating the two and the championship battle continues to boil down to the fine margins. ...Read More

The defending champion Gukesh, meanwhile, will be looking to build on his strong opening preparation. The first four games have shown that there is little separating the two and the championship battle continues to boil down to the fine margins.