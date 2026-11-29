Earlier on Sunday, DMK said that it would take every decision in the interest of Tamil Nadu on the delimitation issue.

Stalin told opposition leaders that last time, during 1967 delimitation, Tamil Nadu's seats reduced from 41 to 39. This time, the seats are increasing, he stated.

An hour-long meeting in Chennai ended without a breakthrough as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin rejected the opposition's push on the delimitation bill, with the DMK IT wing reiterating the party's firm stand on fair delimitation and listing its reasons for supporting the bill.

Ahead of the meeting, Stalin took to X to thank Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states. Reiterating the party's position, he said, “We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration. We will not compromise on this path and I’m confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans.”

Stalin's reference to Kattabomman and Ettappan draws on their contrasting historical associations. VeerapandiyaKattabomman was a freedom fighter from Tamil Nadu who fought against British rule, while Ettappan is associated with conspiring with the British and betraying Kattabommans.

The Congress delegation, which also included other INDIA bloc leaders, met Stalin amid differences over the DMK's decision to support the Centre's delimitation bill during the special session of Parliament.

The opposition leaders are also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as part of efforts to mobilise support against the BJP-led Centre's Constitution amendment bill linked to delimitation.

Earlier, senior DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin had also asserted that the party would not compromise on the state's rights.

Responding to questions about the Congress leaders' visit, Udhayanidhi initially appeared unaware of their arrival, news agency PTI reported. Asked whether the DMK would reconsider its support for the Centre's delimitation bill, he said the decision would rest solely with party chief M K Stalin. He added that Stalin and other senior leaders, including Kanimozhi, A Raja and Thangam Thennarasu, had already explained the reasons behind the party's position.