That is when the bloc decided on the flamboyant, public move. It decided that they needed a public gesture towards their now frenemies – MK Stalin and NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar. Initially, the idea was for them to telephone Stalin and Pawar. The members needed to remind the two leaders that they belonged to their bloc, and not the NDA. But a call, the bloc soon realised, would not be enough. It had to be done in person.

According to people aware of the details, for an hour – from 11.30am to 12.30pm – the INDIA bloc leaders patiently watched and listened to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and former Congress and now independent MP Kapil Sibal make a presentation on the aspects of the constitutional amendment bill and how it would alter the country's electoral map forever. When things looked utterly hopeless, one alliance leader reportedly said: “Listen, we have 36 hours, we have to do something.”

When the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met in the Capital on Saturday morning, the mood was one of helplessness. The bloc appeared to have lost the support of NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule and her seven colleagues in the Lok Sabha, and DMK president MK Stalin announced that his party’s 22 MPs would also vote for the delimitation and women's reservation bill, further helping the BJP-led NDA government inch closer to the 360 mark it needs to attain a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

There was just one problem: who would lead the delegation? There was one person who was still the Congress chair but in semi-retirement. The bloc leaders asked if she could lead it, because what grander gesture could there be than a 79-year-old former UPA chair coming to your door to ask for your help? She would be accompanied by 84-year-old party president Mallikarjun Kharge, all other party allies and all Congress chief ministers. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he backed the plan and would join them in Mumbai. By 1pm, all had agreed but the 11 leaders in the room had a condition – “do not utter a word to anyone outside.”

At 7pm on Saturday, former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee boarded a commercial flight from Kolkata to Delhi. Asked by reporters why she was headed to the Capital, she said it was for a meeting of the INDIA bloc. What she did not mention was that two chartered planes were waiting to fly the bloc's leaders to Chennai.

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However, there was one complication. DMK MP Kanimozhi suddenly dropped in on Kharge, the people cited above said. The night before, she and her party MPs had met Union home minister Amit Shah. In the months leading up to this, she had also made trips from Chennai to Mumbai just for a day, so that she could meet Sule and Thackeray.

Long regarded as a thinking, wise literary person and not just a politician, Kanimozhi tried to explain her party's stand to Kharge. She also said the trip to Chennai would be pointless as Stalin was busy and out with his ailing mother.

Kharge was not to be deterred. There are reports that Kanimozhi also called other leaders and asked them not to go to Chennai, but all that her office confirmed was that it had been a busy morning and she had left Delhi too.

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Not everyone is convinced that this move will have any impact but as CPI MP Sandosh Kumar told HT, “In politics, even 24 hours is enough and these two parties are in the public domain and they voted against the bill in April. The BJP remains the same BJP and nothing has changed, so why should these two public parties change their position.”

Asked whether this move could help them win in Parliament, Trinamool Congress's Derek O' Brien told HT: "This is more than just numbers. This is about standing up for the idea of India. That's what matters".