The development comes amid the party's opposition to the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats linked to the delimitation exercise.

A's Lok Sabha Chief Whip and Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal issued the whip on Sunday. It asked all party MPs to remain present in the House throughout the period without fail.

New Delhi, The Aam Aadmi Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members, directing them to remain present in the House from Monday to December 4 and support the party's stand during important parliamentary business scheduled during the period.

How many seats could the proposed Lok Sabha expansion add?

How many seats could the proposed Lok Sabha expansion add?

Why is AAP opposing the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats?

Why is AAP opposing the proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats?

What did AAP’s three-line whip direct its Lok Sabha MPs to do?

What did AAP’s three-line whip direct its Lok Sabha MPs to do?

In a post on X, A MP Sanjay Singh questioned the government's priorities, asking why it was focusing on increasing the number of MPs when several basic infrastructure and public service requirements remained unmet.

Citing figures on government schools, Singh claimed that the country faced a shortage of 11 lakh teachers, while around 1.2 lakh government schools had only one teacher each.

He also said nearly 98,000 government schools lacked toilet facilities for girls and around 1.19 lakh schools did not have electricity.

Raising concerns over healthcare facilities, Singh questioned why the number of hospitals and doctors was not being increased in view of the country's growing population.

He also flagged the pressure on railway infrastructure, saying people travelling from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar often faced difficult conditions due to inadequate train services.

Questioning the argument that population growth necessitated an increase in the number of MPs, Singh referred to the United States, saying its number of lawmakers had remained unchanged since 1929 despite population growth.

He alleged that the government was prioritising an increase in parliamentary representation instead of addressing the country's infrastructure requirements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.