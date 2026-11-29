Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar will move into a private flat from December 1, having not been allotted government accommodation since his resignation in July last year, his team said on Sunday. Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

“The residence of former Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, with effect from 1st December 2026, shall be private accommodation at Apartment 8A, Sagar Apartments,6, Tilak Marg, Near India Gate, New Delhi - 110001 till allotment of entitled official accommodation," his secretary Abhiuday Singh Shekhawat posted on X.

An official at the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, which allots government housing to designated beneficiaries through the Directorate of Estates (DoE), said on the condition of anonymity that any “subsequent decision on the matter will be taken at the ministerial level”.

Dhankhar resigned on July 21, 2025, citing health grounds, an unprecedented move that came after he presided over the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament at the time. Hours before he stepped down, Dhankhar admitted an Opposition-sponsored notice in the Rajya Sabha to set up a probe panel against then Allahabad high court judge justice Yashwant Varma over the discovery of burnt stacks of cash at his residence, even as the Lok Sabha admitted a similar notice backed by all parties.

In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he sought to “prioritise health care and abide by medical advice”. Opposition leaders, however, alleged he was forced to quit.

According to rules pertaining to the vice-president’s pension, housing and other facilities, “a retired Vice-President shall be entitled without payment of rent to the use of furnished residence…at the station of his choice, anywhere in India, without payment of water and electricity charges for the remainder of his life. At places where Government owned accommodation is allotted to a retired Vice-President, the residence shall be a Type-VIII bungalow, and if the highest type of Government owned accommodation available at a particular place is smaller in size as compared to a Type-VIII bungalow, the highest type of accommodation available at that place shall be allotted to the retired Vice-President.”

When Dhankhar’s predecessor, M Venkaiah Naidu, left office on August 11, 2022, he shifted to a bungalow on 1, Thyagraj Marg with his family later in October. The bungalow was earlier occupied by Union minister D Sadananda Gowda.

Six weeks after his retirement, Dhankhar shifted to a farmhouse, owned by Indian National Lok Dal Abhay Chautala, in Chhatarpur in the Capital on September 1, 2025. Abhay is the son of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. Officials close to him described it as an interim arrangement, but a year on, Dhankhar continued to stay at the property.

Dhankhar was the first vice-president to reside in the newly-built VP enclave on Church Road. Months after he retired, officials of the estates department had indicated that a Type-VIII bungalow – the most spacious ones in Lutyens’ Delhi – would be kept ready but eventually it was not allotted to him.