Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday opened the 140th episode of monthly Mann Ki Baat with drug addiction, calling it a “big challenge” to the dreams of young Indians. Raising concerns over drug menace he also spoke to a recovering addict. Modi said he was satisfied that society’s activism against drugs is rising and that the Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan, a campaign for drug-free youth, is gathering pace. (PTI) more

“Because of one addiction, I lost my mother, my grandmother and my family,” said the young man.

Mann Ki Baat, which began on All India Radio in October 2014 and airs on the last Sunday of every month highlights social campaigns and individual stories.

Modi said he was satisfied that society’s activism against drugs is rising and that the Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan, a campaign for drug-free youth, is gathering pace. “Our young people are dreaming big and are working with all their might to fulfil those dreams,” he said.

The caller said his road to addiction was slow and unnoticed. He saw young children using drugs near his grandmother’s home, then older students at school, and started with small amounts in Class 10. “Everything seemed to be going well, I did not know what I will have to pay for it later,” he said.

The turning point came when he asked his closest friend for support to quit. The friend refused at the last moment. “This was my last support,” he said, adding that drugs already cost him his mother, grandmother and family. He decided at that point that he must reform.

He then went to a rehabilitation centre in Delhi and completed treatment. But he returned to drugs three times after leaving, he said, and each time the centre’s staff called him back.

Modi congratulated him and said his story will give strength to many others trying to quit. “You have shown that when there is willpower, no goal remains impossible,” he said and urged him to stay firm and guide others the way out too.

Modi also highlighted the growing interest among government employees in learning artificial intelligence (AI) and other skills. Under the iGOT Karmayogi platform, more than 7,000 courses are available in 17 languages. Over 200 of them deal with AI and new technology, and they have recorded more than 1.25 crore completions, or roughly 62,500 per course. “Nagrik Devo Bhava, or the citizen is God, is the core mantra of Mission Karmayogi,” Modi said.

On Sanchar Saathi, a government portal that helps mobile users block lost or stolen phones, Modi said the portal has seen more than 23 crore visits and about 3 crore app downloads. More than 14 lakh lost phones have been recovered and returned to owners, he said.

Modi said Himanshu Singh of Pune and Vivek Alahari of Nellore reported over 300 and over 900 fraud numbers respectively. Their reports helped cancel about 18,000 and 17,000 connections.

“Your small effort can save the lifetime earnings of a family in some other corner of the country,” Modi said. More than 1,600 institutions, including banks, payment apps, telecom firms and police, are linked to the system, he added. The figures are as cited by the Prime Minister and could not be independently verified.

Modi also highlighted India’s achievement on cultural front with Bihar Museum in Patna gaining recognition, along with the Vadnagar archaeological museum in Gujarat.

India’s pavilion at the Venice Art Biennale drew about 4 lakh visitors and was voted the best by audiences, he said. The India Biennale begins in Delhi in the first week of December and will run for 108 days across monuments, museums and galleries. “The more we know our heritage, the richer our journey of knowing India will become,” Modi said.

He also pointed to new export and sport achievements. Chocolate and cocoa product exports rose about 25% last year, and daily camel milk collection at Sarhad Dairy in Kutch has risen from 1,300 litres to 5,000 litres, a jump of about 285%.

In sports, Fit India’s Sunday on Cycle has completed 100 editions since December 2024, drawing about 37 lakh participants at over 3,000 locations, an average of about 37,000 per edition.

Modi listed the football team’s record 10th SAFF Championship and Lakshya Sen’s two Super 500 titles, and said the eighth Khelo India Youth Games will run from December 11 to 22 in six Telangana cities. He urged people to cut oil in their food by 10%.

“Obesity is a very big challenge for our country, and we must never ignore it,” he said.

He also paid tribute to artist Sobha Singh on his 125th birth anniversary on Sunday and to Constitutional Advisor BN Rau, whose death anniversary falls on the following day.