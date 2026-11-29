The Samajwadi Party (SP) has issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present throughout the special session of Parliament from November 30 and vote against the government's delimitation legislation. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

Dharmendra Yadav, Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh and chief whip of the Samajwadi Parliamentary Party, issued the whip, on Saturday. It said the session, scheduled from November 30 to December 3, will consider the Constitution (One Hundred Thirty-Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Act (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026. A three-line whip is the strongest form of party directive, leaving little room for absence or deviation in voting.

The SP, which has 37 MPs in the Lok Sabha and is the third-largest party in the House, said there is no question of a walkout. Party officials said its MPs need to be present and vote against the bills because abstaining could effectively help the government secure the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment.